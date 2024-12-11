‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Finale Will Be a Super-Sized Episode Directed by Taylor Sheridan

The “Yellowstone” Season 5 finale is going to be extra long, TheWrap has learned. “Life Is a Promise,” which may be the last episode of “Yellowstone” ever, will be directed by Taylor Sheridan and will have a runtime of one hour and 26 minutes.

This marks the first episode the series’ showrunner, creator, writer and occasional star has directed all season. The last time Sheridan directed an episode was in Season 4 when he spearheaded “No Kindness for the Coward.” Though “Life Is a Promise” will mark Sheridan’s first time in the “Yellowstone” director chair in a while, his is credited for writing all the episodes in this latest installment.

“The fate of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch is revealed,” reads a logline for the upcoming episode.

It’s only fitting that Sheridan would be behind the camera for what’s being advertised as the final episode of “Yellowstone.” The Paramount Network hit first premiered in 2018. Sheridan directed and wrote that entire first season. Since then, he has gone on to direct and create many more series for Paramount+. In the “Yellowstone” universe alone, he’s been behind “1883” and “1923.” Sheridan is also behind such Paramount+ hits as “Mayor of Kingstown,” “Tulsa King,” “Lioness” and “Landman.” That last Billy Bob Thornton led show emerged as the biggest debut for any Paramount+ original in the history of the platform, securing 14.6 million global multiplatform viewers in its first seven days.

It’s been repeatedly reported that “Yellowstone” will officialy end with its fifth season. However, this universe will continue to expand. In addition to the previously mentioned “1883” and “1923,” three other series set in this universe are in development.

“The Madison” will serve as a sequel to “Yellowstone” and follows a wealthy woman who moves her family from NYC to Montana after her husband and brother-in-law die in a plane crash. Michelle Pfeiffer has been cast in the series alongside Matthew Fox, Patrick J. Adams, Elle Chapman and Beau Garrett. Additionally, a series about the Four Sixes Ranch — “6666” — and another prequel series — “1944” — are in development.