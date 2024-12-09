Yep, Bella Hadid Is Dating Taylor Sheridan on ‘Yellowstone’

The model made a surprise appearance on the Paramount Network hit as the romantic interest of Sheridan’s character Travis

Bella Hadid attends God's Love We Deliver 16th Annual Golden Heart Awards in New York City
Bella Hadid attends God's Love We Deliver 16th Annual Golden Heart Awards in New York City (Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Travis Wheatley, the horse trainer portrayed by “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan, has long been a memorable part of the Paramount Network original. But on Sunday night, the character not only secured an episode that was almost entirely about him. He got an A-list girlfriend.

Your eyes didn’t deceive you. Bella Hadid was, in fact, on “Yellowstone” Season 5, Episode 13.

Who does Bella Hadid play in “Yellowstone”?

That would be Travis’ girlfriend, Sadie. “Give the World Away” actually marks her second appearance on the show as, according to IMDb, she first appeared in Episode 12, “Counting Coup.”

In Sunday night’s episode, a disgusted Beth (Kelly Reilly) asks Sadie why anyone would date Travis. “He is probably the most arrogant man that I have ever met in my entire life. Condescending. Misogynistic. At least 25 years older than you. Can you please explain the appeal?” Beth asks.

“You ever seen him ride before?” Sadie responds. The episode then features several scenes of Sheridan as Travis doing just that.

This isn’t Hadid’s first TV role. The model also starred in three episodes of Hulu’s “Ramy”

Who is Bella Hadid’s boyfriend?

Though she plays a woman dating the showrunner of “Yellowstone,” the actual reason why she appeared on the Western drama likely has to do with Hadid’s real-life boyfriend.

Hadid is currently dating cowboy Adan Banuelos, who also appears in the episode as one of the players in the first strip poker scene. Banuelos specializes in training and showing cutting horses. He stands as one of the youngest inductees to the National Cutting Horse Association Hall of Fame.

