Yorgos Lanthimos’ ‘Kinds of Kindness’ Starring Emma Stone Gets June Release

If you liked “Poor Things,” you won’t have to wait long for director Yorgos Lanthimos and newly minted 2-time Oscar winner Emma Stone to reunite as their next film, “Kinds of Kindness,” will be released in theaters on June 21.

Searchlight announced the title and release date as well as the film’s cast, which also includes Stone’s “Poor Things” co-star Willem Dafoe as well as Jesse Plemons, Margaret Qualley, Hong Chau, Joe Alwyn, Mamoudou Athie, and Hunter Schaefer.

Details on the plot are still under wraps, but Lanthimos revealed in an interview with The Guardian this past December that the film will have an anthology structure.

“It’s a contemporary film, set in the US – three different stories, with four or five actors who play one part in each story, so they all play three different parts. It was almost like making three films, really. But it’s great to be working again with Emma. It makes it so much easier to have someone there who trusts you so much, and who you trust so much,” he said.

The addition of “Kinds of Kindness” to the summer slate sets June 21 up to be a big day for cinephiles, as that is the same day that Focus Features will release the Jeff Nichols drama “The Bikeriders” starring Austin Butler, Jodie Comer, Tom Hardy and Michael Shannon. That film was set for a June release after it was delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

“Poor Things” had a solid winter run at the box office, the kind that used to be common for Oscar-nominated films prior to the pandemic as it used its awards buzz as a springboard to a $108.7 million global total. The film won four Academy Awards in Best Makeup, Costume Design, Production Design and Actress.

Stone, who won her second Oscar seven years after winning her first for “La La Land,” is also set to star in the Ari Aster contemporary western “Eddington” alongside Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal.