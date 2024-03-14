Noah Baumbach’s upcoming, untitled Netflix film was already starry enough with a cast anchored by George Clooney, Adam Sandler, Laura Dern, Billy Crudup and Riley Keough.

But they’re getting company in the form of a whole host of new cast members, including Baumbach’s partner in life and in film Greta Gerwig, Jim Broadbent, Patrick Wilson and Emily Mortimer (who also co-wrote the script).

Lars Eidnger, Grace Edwards, Patsy Ferran, Isla Fisher, Thaddea Graham, Josh Hamilton, Eve Hewson, Stacy Keach, Nicôle Lecky, Louis Partridge, Alba Rohrwacher and Charlie Rowe also join the cast.

No details for the film, which Baumbach co-wrote and will direct, have emerged. (Production List only describes it as “a funny and emotional coming-of-age story about adults.”) Baumbach also produces alongside Amy Pascal and David Heyman.

This is the fourth movie Baumbach has made for the streaming giant, after 2017’s “The Meyerowitz Stories,” 2019’s “Marriage Story” (which won Dern a Best Supporting Actress Oscar) and 2022’s $100 million+ Don DeLillo adaptation “White Noise” (recommended). Last year, of course, Baumbach co-wrote “Barbie” with Gerwig, which ended up making $1.446 billion worldwide.

Filming began on the untitled project earlier this month, with production splitting time between New York City and London.