Laura Dern Reunites With Noah Baumbach For Netflix Coming-of-Age Film

Laura Dern is reuniting with “Marriage Story” director Noah Baumbach on his untitled Netflix film starring George Clooney and Adam Sander, with Billy Crudup and Riley Keough also joining the cast.

Dern won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her performance as divorce lawyer Nora Fanshaw. While her role and the film’s plot are being kept under wraps, the logline says Baumbach’s film, which he also co-wrote with Emily Mortimer, will be a “funny and emotional coming-of-age film about adults.”

Baumbach will produce the film with Amy Pascal and David Heyman. The filmmaker is a four-time Oscar nominee, with his most recent coming this year for the screenplay for “Barbie,” which he co-wrote with his wife and that film’s director, Greta Gerwig. His new film is part of an exclusive production deal with Netflix, which along with “Marriage Story” has seen “The Meyerowitz Stories” and “White Noise” produced for the streamer.

Dern, who recently appeared in “Jurassic World: Dominion” and “The Son,” is set to appear on the Apple TV+ period comedy “Palm Royale” later this month. She is repped by CAA and Untitled Entertainment.

Crudup, who has received an Emmy and Critics’ Choice Award for his performance in Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show,” is set to take his one-man show “Harry Clarke” to the West End. He is repped by CAA and Lighthouse Management.

Keough recently earned an Emmy nomination for her lead performance in the Amazon Prime miniseries “Daisy Jones & the Six” and recently appeared in the Sundance comedy “Sasquatch Sunset,” which will be released by Bleecker Street this April. She is repped by CAA.

