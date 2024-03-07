Disney has sold out ad inventory for Sunday’s 96th Oscars telecast on ABC.

Sponsors for this year’s telecast represent 17 different brand categories, including

apparel, auto, beverage, consumer packaged goods, entertainment, financial services, healthcare, insurance, luxury spirits, media & entertainment, pet care, pharmaceutical, retail, streaming, technology and telecommunications.

WalletHub estimates that ABC generates at least $120 million in ad revenue from Oscars Sunday, with upwards of $23 million of that coming from the red carpet show. It pegs the cost of a 30-second spot at $1.85 million, 73% less than the Super Bowl.

Disney’s current rate for a 30-second spot ranges between $1.7 million and $2.2 million, according to an individual familiar with the matter. The person declined to confirm how much revenue ABC expects to bring in for the 2024 telecast.

This year’s advertisers include:

Abbvie

Airbnb

Allstate

Astellas Pharma

Bank Of America

Booking.com

Carnival Corporation

Costar Group Inc. (Homes.com)

CVS Corporation

Diageo (Don Julio)

Discover Card

Doordash

Dunkin’ Donuts LLC

Eli Lilly

Energizer Holdings

GetYourGuide Inc

GlaxoSmithKline

Henkel

Intuit

Kenvue Inc.

Lionsgate

LVMH Group

Marshalls

MGM

Nerd Wallet

Nestle

Nissan Motor Corp. (Infiniti)

Panda Express

Peacock

Penney Opco LLC.

PepsiCo (Mountain Dew Baja Blast)

Pfizer

Polestar

Procter & Gamble

Progressive

Rolex

Charles Schwab

Sirius XM Radio Inc.

Southwest Airlines

Starbucks

State Farm

Talking Rain Beverage (Sparkling Ice)

TikTok

UCB Inc.

Ulta

Unilever

Universal Pictures

Verizon

Walmart

Walt Disney Studios

Wayfair

Whirlpool

The festivities will include an in-show moment from Don Julio, an integration from luxury brand Rolex that will help to celebrate this year’s winners, and a red carpet live stream with TikTok sponsored by Bank of America.

“On March 10th, Hollywood’s biggest night returns and we couldn’t be

more excited, along with our incredible brand partners, to once again

have the honor to celebrate the greatest in films and storytelling,” Disney global advertising president Rita Ferro said in a statement. “The Oscars

stage and telecast continues to be the break-through moment for the

most impactful brand marketers to bring their own creative

storytelling to the cultural forefront through new innovation and

never-before-seen activations.”

According to Vivvix, a firm that tracks ad spending, an estimated $117.4 million was spent during last year’s Oscars, a 15% year over year decline from the $138.9 million during the 2022 Oscars.

Vivvix attributed the decline to advertisers such as Cypto.com, Eli Lilly & Co, and Meta not returning to the red carpet in 2023. Sponsors that advertised in their place included Booking.com, GSK, and Hyundai, among others.

The 2024 ceremony, which will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood, will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide. The show will kick off at 7 p.m. ET.