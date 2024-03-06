Writers Guild Awards Tap Comedian Josh Gondelman as NYC Host

The long-delayed 76th Writers Guild Awards have landed on a host for the NYC portion of the April 14 ceremony (there will also be an event in L.A. that same evening). Rising star comedian and podcaster Josh Gondelman has been selected to emcee the East Coast fete.

Gondelman’s recent credits include “Desus & Mero” on Showtime and HBO’s “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver.” On the latter, he began as a web producer and then as a staff writer, ultimately earning two Peabody awards, four Emmy awards, and three WGA awards. His most recent duty was as a standup consultant on the final season of Amazon Prime’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

The comedian is also a regular panelist on the NPR news quiz show “Wait Wait … Don’t Tell Me” and the author of the essay collection, “Nice Try: Stories of Best Intentions and Mixed Results.”

“The Writers Guild of America East and its membership mean so much to me,” Gondelman said. “I was honored to be asked to host the Writers Guild Awards ceremony in New York, and even more honored once I was assured I wasn’t asked because several famous people had already said no.”

Presenters expected for the WGA Awards include Bridget Everett, Neil Gaiman, Chris Hayes, Sandra Oh, Rosie Perez, Busy Philipps, Karen Pittman, Matt Rogers, Reid Scott, Julio Torres, Beau Willimon, Roy Wood, Jr. and Bowen Yang.

The 2024 Writers Guild Awards will be presented at concurrent ceremonies on Sunday, April 14 in NYC at the Edison Ballroom and in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Palladium.

