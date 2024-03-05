SiriusXM is launching a “Listen Next” initiative designed to introduce the next generation of podcasting stars and promote inclusivity in the audio space.

The initiative will pair the podcasting talent and distribution channel of SiriusXM with first launch sponsor State Farm to aid next-generation creators in breaking into the industry to launch “successful, sustainable podcasting careers.” The program will include a full year of distribution, marketing resources and production support from the specialists at SiriusXM’s Stitcher Studio.

The initiative’s first season will launch with the show “Stars and Stars With Isa,” in which host and astrologer Isa Nakazawa will sit down with celebrities to find out what their birth charts reveal about them. “Stars and Stars” will debut on March 19 and is produced in collaboration with Futuro Studios.

As part of the program, creators will retain full ownership rights to their work.

“With ‘Listen Next,’ we’re thrilled to accelerate the audio careers of the next generation of podcasting stars and contribute to a more inclusive audio industry,” program director of Stitcher Studios Kameel Stanley said in a statement. “By collaborating directly with diverse-led production studios, we are able to make a greater impact in amplifying rising voices behind the mic. We’re thrilled to work with these studios and creators to bring ‘Listen Next’ to life in 2024, and to welcome new talent into the SiriusXM family.”

“As podcast listenership continues to grow and become more diverse, we are thrilled to play a small part in helping to develop and elevate new voices in the space,” VP of revenue partnerships for SiriusXM Mike Reid said in a statement. “By bringing sponsors into the program, we can do even more to not only amplify these much-needed voices, but directly support them in launching their podcasting careers. We are thrilled to have State Farm joining us in investing not only in the next generation of great BIPOC creators, but also in our overall mission to amplify diverse voices and uplift future podcasting superstars.”

Marketing director for State Farm Brent Malik Bynum added, “Podcasts are increasing in popularity especially with younger generations, so it is imperative that new talent can showcase their perspectives and creative talents across the growing digital landscape. State Farm is excited to be collaborating with SiriusXM to lead the way for more diverse voices to connect with listeners worldwide.”

“Stars and Stars With Isa” premieres March 19 on SiriusXM.