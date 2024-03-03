‘American Fiction’ Wins Scripter Award for Adapted Screenplays

“American Fiction” has been named the best adaptation of 2023 at the USC Libraries Scripter Awards, which took place on Saturday evening on the USC campus. The Scripter goes to the writer of the adapted screenplay as well as the author of the work upon which it is based, which meant that the award went to writer-director Cord Jefferson and to novelist Percival Everett,

Everett wrote the 2001 novel “Erasure” and currently serves as a Distinguished Professor of English at USC. He is the first sitting USC professor to win an award that has gone to a number of alumni, including Jason Reitman for “Up in the Air” and Larry Karaszewski and Scott Alexander for “The People vs. O.J. Simpson.”

“American Fiction” won in a category that also included “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “Oppenheimer,” “Origin” and “Poor Things.” It was Jefferson’s second Scripter nomination; he was previously nominated in 2019 for the “This Extraordinary Being” episode of the HBO limited series “Watchmen.”

In the television category, the “Negotiating With Tigers” episode of “Slow Horses” won. It was the second year in a row that an episode of that series had won the Scripter for screenwriter Will Smith and novelist Mick Herron.

Other TV nominees included episodes of “The Crown,” “Daisy Jones & the Six,” “The Last of Us” and “Winning Time.”

The Scripter Awards were established in 1988, and since then a little fewer than half of its winners have gone on to receive Academy Awards in the Best Adapted Screenplay category. The two awards shows began to agree far more often beginning in 2008, which began a streak of 10 matches in 11 years. Since 2019, though, the Scripters and the Oscars have only aligned once, with “Women Talking” last year.

The ceremony took place at the Doheny Memorial Library at USC and was a fundraising event for USC Libraries.