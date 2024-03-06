Vanessa Hudgens and Julianne Hough to Host Oscars Red Carpet Show

Additionally, “Live With Kelly and Mark” will return for another aftershow for the 96th Academy Awards

Vanessa Hudgens is set to hit the Oscars red carpet this weekend for her third consecutive stint hosting the preshow. She will be joined by new cohost Julianne Hough.

Hudgens and Hough’s “The Oscars Red Carpet Show” will give fans a 30-minute preview of what to expect when Jimmy Kimmel hosts the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday. The preshow airs 6:30 p.m. ET and is executive produced by David Chamberlin.

ABC and ABC News’ “Countdown to Oscars: On the Red Carpet Live” will kick off Oscars Sunday from 1-4 p.m. ET. Linsey Davis, Whit Johnson, Eva Pilgrim, DeMarco Morgan, Chris Connelly, Kelley Carter, Mike Muse, Clayton Davis and Joe Zee will host.

A day later, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos will host another “After the Oscars” special to recap the awards show, with guests Sebastian Maniscalco, Andy Grammer, Elaine Welteroth and Jesse Palmer.

The Oscars are executive produced by Molly McNearney, Katy Mullan and showrunner Raj Kapoor.

The 96th Academy Awards air live from the Dolby Theatre on March 10 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on ABC.

