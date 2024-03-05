America Ferrera, Ryan Gosling, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Join Oscars 2024 Presenters List

The final batch of Oscar presenters has been confirmed ahead of this weekend’s 96th Academy Awards.

Emily Blunt, Cynthia Erivo, America Ferrera, Sally Field, Ryan Gosling, Ariana Grande, Ben Kingsley, Melissa McCarthy, Issa Rae, Tim Robbins, Steven Spielberg, Mary Steenburgen, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlize Theron, Christoph Waltz and Forest Whitaker are officially taking part in the March 10 ceremony.

They join previously announced names Bad Bunny, Michael Keaton, Regina King, Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Hemsworth, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Kate McKinnon, Rita Moreno, John Mulaney, Catherine O’Hara, Octavia Spencer, Ramy Youssef, Brendan Fraser, Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Mahershala Ali, Nicolas Cage, Jessica Lange, Matthew McConaughey, Lupita Nyong’o, Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer, Sam Rockwell and Zendaya.

Additionally, Jon Batiste, Becky G, Scott George and the Osage Singers, Mark Ronson, Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell and Gosling are set to perform, while Jimmy Kimmel returns as host.

The Oscars are executive produced by Molly McNearney, Katy Mullan and showrunner Raj Kapoor.

The 96th Academy Awards air live from the Dolby Theatre on March 10 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on ABC.