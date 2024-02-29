Oscars Add Bad Bunny, Michael Keaton and Regina King as Presenters

They will be joined by Chris Hemsworth, Dwayne Johnson, Kate McKinnon and others

Regina King presents the Oscar® for Original Screenplay during the live ABC Telecast of The 93rd Oscars® at Union Station in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, April 25, 2021.
Regina King presents the Oscar for Original Screenplay during the live ABC telecast in 2021 (Credit: ABC)

Academy Awards producers announced more presenters for the 2024 ceremony on Thursday, including Bad Bunny, Michael Keaton, Regina King and Jennifer Lawrence.

Other presenters included in the release are Chris Hemsworth, Dwayne Johnson, Kate McKinnon, Rita Moreno, John Mulaney, Catherine O’Hara, Octavia Spencer and Ramy Youssef. They join previously announced presenters Brendan Fraser, Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Mahershala Ali, Nicolas Cage, Jessica Lange, Matthew McConaughey, Lupita Nyong’o, Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer, Sam Rockwell and Zendaya.

Also announced this week were the artists performing at this year’s ceremony, including Billie Eilish, Ryan Gosling and Jon Batiste.

Oscars executive producer and showrunner Raj Kapoor made the announcement with executive producers Molly McNearney and Katy Mullan.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 96th Academy Awards will air live from the Dolby Theatre on ABC on March 10 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

The Academy will release more names of presenters in the coming days.

