Michelle Yeoh, Brendan Fraser, Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan Among 1st Round of Oscars Presenters

In addition to these Academy Award recipients from last year, past winners Al Pacino, Jessica Lange, Mahershala Ali and Lupita Nyong’o are also in the mix

Getty Images
Jason Clark

A large slate of Oscar night presenters has been announced by the Academy, including all four acting winners from last year’s ceremony: Brendan Fraser, Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis.

In 2023, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” took leading actress, supporting actor and supporting actress, while “The Whale” landed the leading actor trophy.

However, the rest of the 2024 presenting roster is just as starry, with many of the names being Oscar winners from the past several decades. Mahershala Ali, Nicolas Cage, Jessica Lange, Matthew McConaughey, Lupita Nyong’o, Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer, Sam Rockwell and Zendaya will also be on hand to pass out the highest honors in motion pictures this March.

Read Next
Independent Spirit Awards Winners 2024: 'Past Lives' and 'Beef' Are Top Dogs

More talent, including performers, are slated to be announced for the telecast in the coming weeks.

The 96th Academy Awards will be executive produced by Raj Kapoor, Molly McNearney and Katy Mullan.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the Oscars will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 10, at the new time of 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT.

oppenheimer-robert-downey-jr
Read Next
Oscar Nominations 2024: The Complete List

Jason Clark

Jason Clark

Jason joined TheWrap’s Awards team in 2021, concentrating on celebrity profiles, below-the-line and crafts stories and occasional commentary on Awards-related matters. He has 25 years in the entertainment and media industry covering film, television and stage. He began his editorial career at Premiere magazine, where his now-editor Steve Pond’s legendary Oscar coverage first took shape.…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.