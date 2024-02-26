A large slate of Oscar night presenters has been announced by the Academy, including all four acting winners from last year’s ceremony: Brendan Fraser, Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis.

In 2023, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” took leading actress, supporting actor and supporting actress, while “The Whale” landed the leading actor trophy.

However, the rest of the 2024 presenting roster is just as starry, with many of the names being Oscar winners from the past several decades. Mahershala Ali, Nicolas Cage, Jessica Lange, Matthew McConaughey, Lupita Nyong’o, Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer, Sam Rockwell and Zendaya will also be on hand to pass out the highest honors in motion pictures this March.

More talent, including performers, are slated to be announced for the telecast in the coming weeks.

The 96th Academy Awards will be executive produced by Raj Kapoor, Molly McNearney and Katy Mullan.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the Oscars will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 10, at the new time of 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT.