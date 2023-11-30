Oscars Telecast Will Begin 1 Hour Earlier for the First Time

The 96th annual ceremony on March 10 will now commence at 7 p.m. ET/4 PT

Jimmy Kimmel hosts the 95th Annual Academy Awards
Getty Images
joe mcgovern headshot

The days of the Oscar ceremony running past midnight and into the next day – at least in America’s Eastern time zone – have come to an end.

ABC, the longtime broadcasting network of the Oscars show, announced Thursday that the Oscars will air live coast to coast on Sunday, March 10, in a new earlier time slot (7-10:30 p.m. ET/4-7:30 p.m. PT).

In recent years, the show has kicked off at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. This change is a historic first for the movie world’s biggest night, placing it earlier in the TV schedule than it’s ever been.

Bradley Cooper
Read Next
Bradley Cooper to Receive Outstanding Performer of the Year at Santa Barbara Film Festival

The network added, “A 30-minute pre-show will lead into the live show (6:30-7 p.m. ET/3:30-4 p.m. PT), and immediately following, ABC will air an original episode of the Emmy Award-winning comedy series ‘Abbott Elementary.’”

As pep tradition, “The telecast will also be rebroadcast in the Pacific Time zone in primetime after the live presentation.”

Previously, Jimmy Kimmel was announced as the host of the 96th Oscars ceremony, marking the late-night host’s fourth time as emcee of the event.

Oscars statues Academy Awards
Read Next
Oscars Set Showrunner and Production Team for 96th Ceremony

joe mcgovern headshot

Joe McGovern

Awards reporter • joe.mcgovern@thewrap.com • @jmcgvrn

Comments

One response to “Oscars Telecast Will Begin 1 Hour Earlier for the First Time”

  1. cadavra Avatar
    cadavra

    It’s about time! One of the (many) reasons ratings are down is that it’s a school/work night in the East.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.