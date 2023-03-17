Brendan Fraser saw his demand score soar after winning Best Actor at the Oscars.

Brendan Fraser saw his demand score soar after winning Best Actor at the Oscars. (Photo by Getty Images)

The Oscars Effect: Demand for Brendan Fraser Soars After Best Actor Win | Charts

by | March 17, 2023 @ 4:45 PM

Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan also got a big bump from the Academy Awards, but they weren’t alone

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Subscribe to WrapPRO.

Brendan Fraser, the winner of Oscars’ Best Actor award for “The Whale,” had almost off-the-charts buzz after his win with nearly 150 times more demand than the average talent after winning the award, according to Parrot Analytics data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

Become a member to read more.
Parrot Analytics Logo

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the industry leader in global audience demand measurement. The company measures global supply and demand for entertainment, capturing over 2 billion audiences expressing demand for content and talent in over 100 languages, across all platforms, in 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
Illustration of a dollar sign in an integrated circuit

How Finance Invaded Tech and Sparked the Silicon Valley Bank Backlash | PRO Insight
cash money hollywood 2

Why Hollywood’s Money Machine Is Unscathed by the SVB Failure – for Now
erica-huggins-office-with-a-view

Fuzzy Door Productions President Says It’s OK to Say No and Champion Projects ‘You Can Win With’

‘Rust’ Tragedy Hasn’t Improved Hollywood’s On-Set Safety – and Crews Worry They’re Expendable
"Puss in Boots: The Last Wish"

‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ Debuts at No. 1 on the Streaming Movie Rankings | Chart
Jimmy Kimmel at the 90th Oscars

The Big Fix: 12 Ways to Save the Oscars (Guest Blog)
Stuart Waldman and Nicole Kuklok-Waldman at their Midvale Estates home in Los Angeles. (Photo by Ian Spanier for TheWrap)

Commercial Filming’s Decline Is Taking a Toll on LA Homeowners, Too
awards shows ratings

Oscars, Grammys Ratings on the Post-Pandemic Rebound – Emmys and Globes Not So Much | Charts