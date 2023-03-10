2023-oscar-nominees-ana-de-armas

Ana de Armas attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Ana de Armas Appears to Be Oscars’ Best Actress Front-Runner, but It’s Complicated | Charts

by | March 10, 2023 @ 6:27 PM

While the ”Blonde“ star has the highest talent demand going into Sunday’s awards, sentiment about her is mixed, new analysis shows

As we saw in the Best Actor category, it looks like another tight race among the leading women vying for the Best Actress award, at least when it comes to who has the attention of audiences. 

So far this year, Ana de Armas, nominated for her role as Marilyn Monroe in “Blonde,” leads the field with nearly 38 times the average talent demand, according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

Become a member to read more.
