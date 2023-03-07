(L-R) Brendan Fraser and Austin Butler attend the 34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Awards After Party at Palm Springs Convention Center on January 05, 2023 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Society)

PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: (L-R) Brendan Fraser and Austin Butler attend the 34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Awards After Party at Palm Springs Convention Center on January 05, 2023 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Society)

Brendan Fraser or Austin Butler? Oscars’ Best Actor Nominees Are in a Close Race | Charts

by | March 7, 2023 @ 9:00 AM

As the Oscars near, the stars of “The Whale” and “Elvis” are closely matched in audience demand, with largely positive sentiment

As the Oscars approach, all eyes are on the actors jockeying to get that career-boosting nod from the Academy. While the awards represent the approval of industry insiders and not the general public, the people and productions recognized in these awards ceremonies are becoming more aligned with popular opinion in recent years, a Parrot Analytics analysis shows. If we zoom in on the Best Actor category, we see a tight two-way race for audience favorite.

Two nominees in the Best Actor category stand above the rest in terms of audience demand, as measured by Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement. Brendan Fraser and Austin Butler both had around 70 times the average talent demand, an exceptional level, putting them in a class well ahead of other nominees and in a category that only a small fraction of talent reach, with Butler holding a slight edge. 

