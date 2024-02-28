The Oscar telecast traditionally reserves time for live performances of all five Best Original Song nominees, and this year the producers have unveiled an all-star lineup.

Performing on the March 10 show will be a full set of the original singers of the nominated songs. Those include siblings and 2021 Oscar winners Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell (“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie”) and Mark Ronson and this year’s supporting actor nominee Ryan Gosling (“I’m Just Ken,” also from “Barbie”).

Also performing will be Jon Batiste, the subject of the documentary “American Symphony,” who will sing his end-credits ballad ““It Never Went Away.” Scott George and the Osage Singers will perform “Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People),” which is the emotional climax that closes “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

And singer and actress Becky G will belt out “The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot,” written by perennial nominee Diane Warren – the 15th nomination for the beloved songwriter, who received an Honorary Oscar last year.

This year’s Original Song nominees and performers are as follows (in alphabetical order by song title):

“The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot” – Performed by Becky G

Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

Music and Lyric by Diane Warren “I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie” – Performed by Ryan Gosling and Mark Ronson

Music and Lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

Music and Lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt “It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony” – Performed by Jon Batiste

Music and Lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson

Music and Lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson “Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from “Killers of the Flower Moon” – Performed by Scott George and the Osage Singers

Music and Lyric by Scott George

Music and Lyric by Scott George “What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie” – Performed by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 96th Oscars will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the new time of 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT.