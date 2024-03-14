A24 Celebrates Pi Day With New 4K Blu-ray, Book Dedicated to Darren Aronofsky’s Classic

The filmmaker’s 1998 debut “Pi” comes to life again

Pi
A24

Anyway you slice it, today is a day to celebrate “Pi.” A24 knows this, which is why they are selling a brand-new restored version of Darren Aronofsky’s debut feature “Pi,” along with a new book called “Pi: The Guerilla Diaries,” a behind-the-scenes look at the cult classic.

First, the home video release: you can either buy the movie in a regular Blu-ray edition or 4K Ultra HD disc. They both feature the 25th anniversary, 4K restoration from 2023 and a Dolby Atmos audio track. They also come with two vintage commentary tracks, one recorded with Aronofsky in 1998 and the other with actor Sean Gullette. There’s also new footage and deleted scenes (both with commentary), a music video and Aronofsky’s 1998 Sundance Film Festival Directing Award acceptance speech (presented to him by Paul Schrader). There are even postcards.

Elon Musk attends Heidi Klum's 21st Annual Halloween Party (Photo Credit: Getty Collection)
Read Next
Elon Musk Biopic Lands at A24 With Darren Aronofsky to Direct

As for the book, it features hundreds of never-before-seen photos and materials pulled from Aronofsky’s archives. According to the official release, “The design and physicality of the book, made with actual drill holes, is a nod to the chaotic nature of the film.”

Additionally, the book “guides us through the film’s pre-, post- and production stages, as well as through his innovative thought process.”

You can buy both items through A24’s very cool online shop (check out the “Love Lies Bleeding” collection while you’re there), with the book selling for $36 and the Blu-ray going for $30 (for the standard edition) or $35 (for the 4K UHD disc). Or take two slices out of Pi Day and make use of a special bundle price: book + Standard $58; book + 4K $62.

A24 also worked with Aronofsky on the Oscar-winning “The Whale” and the studio is currently developing an Elon Musk biopic with the filmmaker, based on Walter Isaacson’s recent book.

Read Next
Every Darren Aronofsky Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

Drew Taylor

Drew Taylor is a reporter at TheWrap. Before joining the organization in 2021, Drew was a freelance film journalist with a keen interest in animation and Disney history. Drew has been covering film, television and theme parks for 15 years. He has written for the New York Times, the New York Daily News, Time Out…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.