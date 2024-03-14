Anyway you slice it, today is a day to celebrate “Pi.” A24 knows this, which is why they are selling a brand-new restored version of Darren Aronofsky’s debut feature “Pi,” along with a new book called “Pi: The Guerilla Diaries,” a behind-the-scenes look at the cult classic.

First, the home video release: you can either buy the movie in a regular Blu-ray edition or 4K Ultra HD disc. They both feature the 25th anniversary, 4K restoration from 2023 and a Dolby Atmos audio track. They also come with two vintage commentary tracks, one recorded with Aronofsky in 1998 and the other with actor Sean Gullette. There’s also new footage and deleted scenes (both with commentary), a music video and Aronofsky’s 1998 Sundance Film Festival Directing Award acceptance speech (presented to him by Paul Schrader). There are even postcards.

As for the book, it features hundreds of never-before-seen photos and materials pulled from Aronofsky’s archives. According to the official release, “The design and physicality of the book, made with actual drill holes, is a nod to the chaotic nature of the film.”

Additionally, the book “guides us through the film’s pre-, post- and production stages, as well as through his innovative thought process.”

You can buy both items through A24’s very cool online shop (check out the “Love Lies Bleeding” collection while you’re there), with the book selling for $36 and the Blu-ray going for $30 (for the standard edition) or $35 (for the 4K UHD disc). Or take two slices out of Pi Day and make use of a special bundle price: book + Standard $58; book + 4K $62.

A24 also worked with Aronofsky on the Oscar-winning “The Whale” and the studio is currently developing an Elon Musk biopic with the filmmaker, based on Walter Isaacson’s recent book.