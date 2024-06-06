8 Actors Who Could Play Young Haymitch in ‘Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’

Which star could believably grow up to be Woody Harrelson?

“Hunger Games” author Suzanne Collins announced a new book in the series, “Sunrise on the Reaping.” The prequel set 24 years earlier will be out in 2025 and producers are already gearing up for the big-screen adaptation, which will be out in 2026.

The book is expected to focus on Haymitch Abernathy, the battle-weary strategist played by Woody Harrelson in the first four films. The character, who is still haunted by his time in the arena, serves as a mentor to heroine Katniss (Jennifer Lawrence).

Which rising male star would be convincing as a younger, less cynical Haymitch? We’ve drawn up a list of actors who might fit the bill.

Mary-George
Nicholas Galitzine as George Villiers in “Mary & George” (Starz)

Nicholas Galitzine

The British actor, 29, has proven his versatility in films including “The Idea of You,” “Red, White & Royal Blue,” “Bottoms” and the Starz historical drama “Mary & George.”

the-bikeriders-austin-butler
New Regency

Austin Butler

The 32-year-old Oscar-nominated “Elvis” star couldn’t be more in demand. Besides playing the King, he was a would-be Manson assassin in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” fierce fighter Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen in “Dune: Part 2” and a member of a motorcycle gang in the upcoming “Bikeriders.”

jacob-elordi
Getty Images

Jacob Elordi

The Australian actor, who is 6’5″, is much taller than Harrelson, but his height didn’t stop him from being cast as Elvis Presley in Sofia Coppola’s “Priscilla.” The 26-year-old has been on a hot streak with roles in “Euphoria” and “Saltburn,” as well as all three “Kissing Booth” movies.

Mike Faist in "Challengers" (Prime Video)
Mike Faist in “Challengers” (Prime Video)

Mike Faist

The “West Side Story” actor, who is 32, definitely has the chops to fill Harrelson’s shoes, if he’s not otherwise booked. He costars with Butler in “The Bikeriders” and likely has his pick of roles after “Challengers.”

Josh O'Connor, in La Chimera
Josh O’Connor, in La Chimera

Josh O’Connor

The in-demand 34-year-0ld Brit is one-third of “Challengers’” steamy love triangle, and also played Prince Charles on “The Crown” and James on “Peaky Blinders.”

Callum Turner
Callum Turner (CREDIT: Getty Images)

Callum Turner

The 34-year-old “Masters of the Air” star is naturally brunette, but he rocked blond hair at the 2022 premiere of “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.” He plays Theseus Scamander in the fantasy film, and the Brit’s previous films include “Green Room,” “Emma” and “The Boys in the Boat.”

Noah LaLonde in "My Life With the Walter Boys"
Noah LaLonde in “My Life With the Walter Boys” (CREDIT: Netflix)

Noah LaLonde

The 26-year-old’s best known role so far is Cole Walter in the Netflix series “My Life With the Walter Boys.” With his shaggy blond looks, we can quite easily picture him as a young Haymitch.

Danny Griffin as Sky in Fate The Winx Club Saga Season 2.
Danny Griffin as Sky in Fate The Winx Club Saga Season 2. (CREDIT: Netflix)

Danny Griffin

The actor, who is also 26, could convincingly play a younger version of Harrelson. He plays Sky Silva on the Netflix series “Fate: The Winx Saga” and previously played Shane on another Netflix series, “Get Even.” He was also in Guy Ritchie’s “The Gentlemen.”

Sharon Knolle

Sharon Knolle is an award-winning TV Reporter at TheWrap. She has covered entertainment news for more than 20 years for outlets including Moviefone, IMDb, USA Today, Variety, Us Weekly, Paste and the Sundance Institute. She can be reached at sharon.knolle@thewrap.com or on Twitter at @sknolle

