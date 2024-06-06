The 32-year-old Oscar-nominated “Elvis” star couldn’t be more in demand. Besides playing the King, he was a would-be Manson assassin in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” fierce fighter Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen in “Dune: Part 2” and a member of a motorcycle gang in the upcoming “Bikeriders.”

The British actor, 29, has proven his versatility in films including “The Idea of You,” “Red, White & Royal Blue,” “Bottoms” and the Starz historical drama “Mary & George.”

Jacob Elordi

The Australian actor, who is 6’5″, is much taller than Harrelson, but his height didn’t stop him from being cast as Elvis Presley in Sofia Coppola’s “Priscilla.” The 26-year-old has been on a hot streak with roles in “Euphoria” and “Saltburn,” as well as all three “Kissing Booth” movies.

Mike Faist in “Challengers” (Prime Video)

Mike Faist

The “West Side Story” actor, who is 32, definitely has the chops to fill Harrelson’s shoes, if he’s not otherwise booked. He costars with Butler in “The Bikeriders” and likely has his pick of roles after “Challengers.”

Josh O’Connor, in La Chimera

Josh O’Connor

The in-demand 34-year-0ld Brit is one-third of “Challengers’” steamy love triangle, and also played Prince Charles on “The Crown” and James on “Peaky Blinders.”

Callum Turner (CREDIT: Getty Images)

Callum Turner

The 34-year-old “Masters of the Air” star is naturally brunette, but he rocked blond hair at the 2022 premiere of “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.” He plays Theseus Scamander in the fantasy film, and the Brit’s previous films include “Green Room,” “Emma” and “The Boys in the Boat.”

Noah LaLonde in “My Life With the Walter Boys” (CREDIT: Netflix)

Noah LaLonde

The 26-year-old’s best known role so far is Cole Walter in the Netflix series “My Life With the Walter Boys.” With his shaggy blond looks, we can quite easily picture him as a young Haymitch.

Danny Griffin as Sky in Fate The Winx Club Saga Season 2. (CREDIT: Netflix)

Danny Griffin

The actor, who is also 26, could convincingly play a younger version of Harrelson. He plays Sky Silva on the Netflix series “Fate: The Winx Saga” and previously played Shane on another Netflix series, “Get Even.” He was also in Guy Ritchie’s “The Gentlemen.”