“Hunger Games” author Suzanne Collins announced a new book in the series, “Sunrise on the Reaping.” The prequel set 24 years earlier will be out in 2025 and producers are already gearing up for the big-screen adaptation, which will be out in 2026.
The book is expected to focus on Haymitch Abernathy, the battle-weary strategist played by Woody Harrelson in the first four films. The character, who is still haunted by his time in the arena, serves as a mentor to heroine Katniss (Jennifer Lawrence).
Which rising male star would be convincing as a younger, less cynical Haymitch? We’ve drawn up a list of actors who might fit the bill.
Nicholas Galitzine
The British actor, 29, has proven his versatility in films including “The Idea of You,” “Red, White & Royal Blue,” “Bottoms” and the Starz historical drama “Mary & George.”
Austin Butler
The 32-year-old Oscar-nominated “Elvis” star couldn’t be more in demand. Besides playing the King, he was a would-be Manson assassin in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” fierce fighter Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen in “Dune: Part 2” and a member of a motorcycle gang in the upcoming “Bikeriders.”
Jacob Elordi
The Australian actor, who is 6’5″, is much taller than Harrelson, but his height didn’t stop him from being cast as Elvis Presley in Sofia Coppola’s “Priscilla.” The 26-year-old has been on a hot streak with roles in “Euphoria” and “Saltburn,” as well as all three “Kissing Booth” movies.
Mike Faist
The “West Side Story” actor, who is 32, definitely has the chops to fill Harrelson’s shoes, if he’s not otherwise booked. He costars with Butler in “The Bikeriders” and likely has his pick of roles after “Challengers.”
Josh O’Connor
The in-demand 34-year-0ld Brit is one-third of “Challengers’” steamy love triangle, and also played Prince Charles on “The Crown” and James on “Peaky Blinders.”
Callum Turner
The 34-year-old “Masters of the Air” star is naturally brunette, but he rocked blond hair at the 2022 premiere of “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.” He plays Theseus Scamander in the fantasy film, and the Brit’s previous films include “Green Room,” “Emma” and “The Boys in the Boat.”
Noah LaLonde
The 26-year-old’s best known role so far is Cole Walter in the Netflix series “My Life With the Walter Boys.” With his shaggy blond looks, we can quite easily picture him as a young Haymitch.
Danny Griffin
The actor, who is also 26, could convincingly play a younger version of Harrelson. He plays Sky Silva on the Netflix series “Fate: The Winx Saga” and previously played Shane on another Netflix series, “Get Even.” He was also in Guy Ritchie’s “The Gentlemen.”
Leave a Reply