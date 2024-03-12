As many entertainment industry experts declare the streaming wars over, one challenger is giving streaming king Netflix a run for its money in total viewers: YouTube.

The Alphabet-owned video platform has beaten out all the major streamers for the highest share of TV viewing over the past 12 months, according to Nielsen. Its YouTube TV subscription service is also gaining ground on the major cable giants in the U.S. as cord-cutting continues to weigh heavily on the traditional carriers.

As the networks bleed video customers, YouTube TV reported 8 million subscribers in 2023, nearly double its closest vMVPD (virtual Multichannel Video Programming Distributor) competitor, Hulu + Live TV, which most-recently reported 4.6