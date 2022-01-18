Yvette Mimieux, best known for starring opposite Rod Taylor in 1960’s “The Time Machine,” has died at 80.

She died in her sleep and was found dead Tuesday, a family rep told Deadline.

Mimieus, who had just turned 80 on Jan. 8, also starred “Where The Boys Are (1960),” “Dark of the Sun (1968)” and “The Black Hole (1978).”

Prior to her break out role in “The Time Machine” Mimieux starred in “Platinum High School (1960)” for which she would a receive a Golden Globe nomination for Most Promising Newcomer. Later on in her career, Mimieux would also received Golden Globe nominations in 1965 for Best TV Star in “Dr. Kildaire” and in 1971 for Best TV actress for “The Most Deadly Game.”

Mimieux would venture into writing, and would write the script for “Hit Lady (1974)” for legendary television producer Aaron Spelling, along with starring in the title role.

Mimieux was also an anthropologist, and a very successful businesswoman who sold Haitian products, along with being a successful real estate investor.

Mimieux would eventually retire from acting in the early 90s and would make her final screen appearance in 1992 TV Movie “Lady Boss.”

Mimieux is survived by her husband of 36 years Howard F. Ruby, chairman emeritus and founder of Oakwood Worldwide.