Zachary Levi Says He Backs Trump Because of His ‘Avengers’ Team: RFK Jr., Elon Musk, Tulsi Gabbard | Video

Actor Zachary Levi, during an appearance on SiriusXM’s “The Megyn Kelly Show” on Monday, said he’s voting for Donald Trump because of the “Avengers”-like team the Republican candidate has put together around him.

“I’m not voting for Donald Trump,” Levi said. “I’m voting for Donald Trump and Bobby Kennedy and Tulsi Gabbard and Vivek Ramaswamy and Elon Musk and JD Vance, and everyone else that they’re going to bring in.”

He continued: “And this team — this ‘Avengers,’ this ‘Voltron,’ whatever you want to call it — they’re going to get in there and actually do what Donald Trump said he was going to do the first time, which is drain the swamp.”

Trump was unable to do that in his first term, Levi said, because he’d surrounded himself with “sycophants and horrible people.” Kennedy and Gabbard, on the other hand, are the “bulldogs we need to hold people to account,” Levi said.

“And they will do it fairly, civilly, in love,” Levi added. “They are incredibly lovely, human people.”

Trump has said Kennedy will have a job in his administration if he beats Democratic nominee Kamala Harris next week; he hasn’t said what that specific job would be, but Trump has applauded Kennedy’s push to “Make America Healthy Again.” The Republican nominee has also said Musk will help him cut bureaucratic bloat by spearheading a “government efficiency program.”

Levi made news when he publicly endorsed the Republican nominee at a rally last month in Michigan. The “Shazam” star said he had been planning to vote for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. earlier in the election cycle, before he dropped out and teamed up with Trump.

On Monday, Levi reiterated that he’d wanted to vote for Kennedy, but “the Democratic party made it impossible for him to run. That’s a fact.”

Levi said that a few other factors led him to voting for Trump, including the media’s coverage of COVID-19 and the Cheney family backing Harris.

“The Republican Party is now the party of peace and free speech and holding big business and industry accountable,” Levi said.

Kelly asked Levi if he was concerned that publicly supporting Trump would hurt his career. The actor said he was “not worried” about repercussions and that he was at “peace” with his decision.

You can watch Zachary Levi’s interview with Megyn Kelly in the video above.