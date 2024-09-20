Former Disney Comms Head Zenia Mucha to Take Over Marketing at TikTok as Kate Jhaveri Exits

Zenia Mucha, who previously served as Disney communications chief before joining TikTok last year and serving as its chief brand and communications officer, is adding overseeing the company’s marketing to her responsibilities, the Information reports. The current global head of marketing at the social video app, Kate Jhaveri, will exit at the end of September, with Mucha assuming her duties beginning this coming Monday.

Mucha wrote in a message to staff that she and Jhaveri had discussed how to structure TikTok’s marketing function in order to “better meet the needs of the business,” according to the message reported by the Information.

“Together, we decided the best way to achieve this vision is to remove the Head of Global Marketing role,” Mucha wrote, “and bring everyone within Global Brand & Comms under one leader, aligning our work and goals toward one comprehensive vision.”

Mucha had previously reorganized TikTok’s communications team and hired another Disney veteran to head media relations. TikTok conducted layoffs of marketing team members this past spring as part of a larger reorganization and layoffs across marketing, content and operations.

Jhaveri first joined TikTok in November 2022, coming on board after working as chief marketing officer at the National Basketball Association.

Mucha began working with TikTok as an outside advisor in spring 2023 as the company faced Congress considering a ban of the controversial Chinese-owned social video service — a potential threat still looming over the company. She joined the company as its communications head in June 2023.