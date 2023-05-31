Zigazoo flaunt your flaws promo art

Zigazoo logo

TikTok Alternative Zigazoo Wants to Be 100% Bot-Free

by | May 31, 2023 @ 6:00 AM

The company’s founder is confident the lofty goal can be achieved with human and AI moderation

Bots have infilitrated just about every social network out there, but Zigazoo founder Zak Ringelstein is confident his company’s TikTok alternative can effectively safeguard against 100% of them. The video-focused service, which is entering wide release Wednesday following its invite-only period, will employ human and AI vetting in an attempt to ensure every account is legitimate.

Zigazoo, targeted at the Gen Z crowd, hopes to offer a space for positive, authentic interaction devoid of bot spam and deepfake manipulation. The three-year-old company got its start with a kids app and is now courting young adults.

Robert Carnevale

Robert has covered the technology and entertainment sectors for nearly a decade. He's written for Wired and Tom's Guide as well as served as the news editor for Windows Central. He's also the author of Earth: Game of the Year Edition and Cold War 2395, two science fiction novels that have set the bar for what he's willing to constructively contribute to the world. | Contact: robert.carnevale@thewrap.com

