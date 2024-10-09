Zoe Saldaña, Pablo Larraín Among Honorees at Critics Choice Celebration of Latino Cinema and TV

Zoe Saldaña, Pablo Larraín and Issa López will be honored at the 4th annual Celebration of Latino Cinema & Television, the Critics Choice Association announced Wednesday. The event, which takes place Oct. 22 at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood, recognizes achievements from the Latino entertainment community.

“We are incredibly proud to have such a remarkable group of honorees. This year’s roster of projects, helmed, produced and starring Latino artists, is another stunning example of our community’s deep and rich talents,” CCA board member Clayton Davis said in a statement. “We cannot wait to honor them for their remarkable achievements.”

Zaldaña will receive the Groundbreaker Award for her role as the fierce, singing and dancing lawyer Rita in “Emilia Pérez.” At the Cannes film festival in May, Saldaña shared the best actress prize with her co-stars Selena Gomez, Karla Sofía Gascón and Adriana Paz (the film is also France’s Oscar entry for this year’s International Feature).

Larraín will take home the Director Award — Film for his most recent feature, Netflix’s “Maria,” starring Angelina Jolie as famed opera singer Maria Callas. López will receive the Director Award — Series for HBO’s “True Detective: Night Country,” which also earned her three Emmy nominations.

Among the other honorees are Francesca Sloane, who will get the Showrunner Award for Prime Video’s “Mr. & Mrs. Smith;” and Adriana Barraza, who will receive the Actress Award — Film for “My Penguin Friend,” directed by David Schurmann.

Here is the full list of honorees for the 4th Annual Celebration of Latino Cinema & Television:

Zoe Saldaña: Groundbreaker Award, for “Emilia Pérez”

Fede Álvarez: the Vanguard Award, for writing and directing 20th Century Studios’ “Alien: Romulus.”

Pablo Larraín: Director Award — Film, for “Maria”

Issa López: Director Award — Series, for “True Detective: Night Country” (HBO)

Francesca Sloane: Showrunner Award, for “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” (Prime Video)

Adriana Barraza: Actress Award — Film, for “My Penguin Friend”

Fernanda Torres: Actress Award — International Film, for Walter Salles’ “I’m Still Here”

Emayatzy Corinealdi: Actress Award — Series, for “Reasonable Doubt” (Hulu/Onyx Collective)

Ramón Rodríguez: Breakthrough Actor Award — Series, for “Will Trent” (ABC)

“Acapulco”: Comedy Series Award (Apple TV+)

“Familia de Medianoche“: International Series Award (Apple TV+)