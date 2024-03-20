Alexa Nikolas, who played Nicole Bristow on “Zoey 101,” thoroughly dissected Dan Schneider’s apology following the release of “Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.”

The former Nickelodeon star shared a 2-hour stream on Tuesday of herself watching Schneider’s apology while pausing the video to point out examples of predatory behavior and power dynamics.

“As if he just one day had a fit, is how he is acting. Like, ‘I’m sorry, it was just this one-time event that people were affected by it,’” Nikolas said. “I don’t even feel any remorse from him. He’s not even crying. I know everyone deals with their own emotions in their own way, but I don’t feel anything from you Dan. I don’t feel a thing.”

“Embarrassing for you, dude, stop it. There were two women splitting a salary. I’m gonna cut to the chase here,” Nikolas continued. “You don’t feel anything, Dan. You’re like every friggin’ privileged white male I’ve honestly ever met on set. You don’t even know what accountability is.”

The “Walking Dead” actress also analyzed the way interviewer BooG!e, who played T-Bo on “iCarly,” communicated with Schneider using “locker room talk.”

“See, there’s a power dynamic. You’re a little sneaky Schneider. You see what you did there? I want you to watch this back yourself alone,” Nikolas said. “‘You worked for me,’ because you wanted somebody who worked for you. This is all about power and control, Dan. You’re still doing the same thing you have been doing. For example, this is why with predators, you take something away, they’ll find a way around that they evolve with like the scenario with a situation they’ll figure out a way to get access to what it is that they need access to no matter what.”

Later on in the video, the actress specifically focused on Schneider’s alleged treatment of women, again referencing footage of “Victorious” star Ariana Grande that has highlighted his questionable behavior.

“We get how you view women, by the way, Dan. Like me, for example,” she said. “Just boy-crazy. I didn’t have a mind at all. I was just boy-crazy and dumb and didn’t know how to play basketball. Cute. Bleh.”

Watch Nikolas’ full YouTube video, below: