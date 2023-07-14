ESPYs-Lil-Wayne

Lil Wayne performs at the 2023 ESPYS presented by Capital One (Courtesy of ABC)

Ratings: 2023 ESPYs Score Wednesday Primetime Win for ABC

by | July 14, 2023 @ 10:13 AM

The award ceremony celebrating excellence in sports nabbed a 0.41 rating among adults 18-49

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Subscribe to WrapPRO.

The 2023 ESPYs scored a Wednesday primetime demo win for ABC.

Become a member to read more.

Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
mission-impossible-dead-reckoning-part-1-tom-cruise-hayley-atwell

‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Plots Course for $78 Million 5-Day Box Office Start
SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher (C) joins SAG-AFTRA and WGA members as they strike outside Netflix offices on July 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

‘Jig Is Up!': Inside the Blistering Hot First Day of Hollywood’s Double Strike | Video

Media Mogul Mo Abudu Says Entertainment Should Look to ‘Afrofuturism': ‘Be a Little Bit Less Risk-Averse’

Entertainment Stocks Slump as Hollywood Strike Widens to SAG-AFTRA

Advertisers to Zuck: Take Our Money, Put Ads on Threads | PRO Insight
sarah silverman vs openai lawsuit 2

Sarah Silverman’s OpenAI Lawsuit May Not Be Strong – but the Implications Are Huge | Analysis
sun valley execs

Hollywood Moguls Bask in Sun Valley Luxury While the Industry Shuts Down
Lola Tung as Belly Conklin in "The Summer I Turned Pretty" Season 2 (Prime Video)

No Binge and Flooding Social Media: Inside Amazon’s Plan to Make ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Appointment TV