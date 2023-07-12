Patrick Mahomes, Skier Mikaela Shiffrin Win Athlete of the Year Awards at 2023 ESPYs

The 2023 ESPY Awards have been handed out, and this year’s ESPYs honorees include people behind some of the biggest stories in sports over the last year.

Among the highlights, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and skier Mikaela Shiffrin took home top honors, winning Best Athlete in men’s and women’s sports, respectively.

Naturally, the Chiefs took home Best Team, and Mahomes took home another ESPY for Best NFL player, thanks to the team’s Super Bowl LVII win earlier this year, their second in 4 years. (Mahomes also led the Chiefs to victory at the Super Bowl in 2019.)

Angel Reese, the LSU women’s basketball star who led the team to its 2023 NCAA championship win — and also prompted a lot of people into revealing how racist they are when she celebrated her success in a manner identical to her chief rival, Iowa Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark, but unlike Clark, who is white, was subjected to a disingenuous public outrage campaign — won Best Breakthrough Athlete.

Clark, by the way, spoke out in Reese’s defense during the racist backlash she endured. She also scored 30 points in that championship game, the most of any other player, which might explain be why she won Best College Athlete, Women’s Sports even though LSU beat the Hawkeyes 102-85.

NBA superstar LeBron James meanwhile took home Best Record-Breaking Performance for beating fellow Laker great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all time scoring record during the 2022-23 season.

Chicago White Sox pitcher Liam Hendricks won the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance, owing to his successful battle against cancer. The U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team was awarded the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage. And the Pat Tillman Award for Service went to the Buffalo Bills Training Staff.

Jrue Holiday of the Milwaukee Bucks and Lauren Holiday, retired women’s professional soccer star, were given the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award. The Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award went to Jordan Adeyemi, Ashley Badis, Rishan Patel. And the Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year award was given to the San Antonio Spurs.

Read on for the complete list of winners.

Best Athlete, Men’s Sports: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Best Athlete, Women’s Sports: Mikaela Shiffrin, Ski

Best Breakthrough Athlete: Angel Reese, LSU Women’s Basketball

Best Record-Breaking Performance: LeBron James surpasses Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for NBA career

scoring record

Best Championship Performance: Lionel Messi, Argentina – World Cup Final

Best Comeback Athlete: Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets

Best Play: Justin Jefferson with the Catch of the Century

Best Team: Kansas City Chiefs

Best College Athlete, Men’s Sports: Caleb Williams, USC Football

Best College Athlete, Women’s Sports: Caitlin Clark, Iowa Women’s Basketball

Best Athlete with a Disability: Zach Miller, Snowboarding

Best NFL Player: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Best MLB Player: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

Best NHL Player: Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Best NBA Player: Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

Best WNBA Player: A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

Best Driver: Max Verstappen, F1

Best UFC Fighter: Jon Jones

Best Boxer: Claressa Shields

Best Soccer Player: Lionel Messi, Argentina/PSG

Best Golfer: Scottie Scheffler

Best Tennis Player: Novak Djokovic

SPECIAL AWARDS

Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Liam Hendriks

Arthur Ashe Award for Courage: U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team

Pat Tillman Award for Service: Buffalo Bills Training Staff

SPORTS HUMANITARIAN AWARDS

Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award: Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee Bucks) and Lauren Holiday

(retired U.S. Women’s National Team)

Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award: Jordan Adeyemi, Ashley Badis, Rishan Patel

Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year: San Antonio Spurs

Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Award Honorees: Dr. Richard Lapchick