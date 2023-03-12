Watch the 2023 Oscars Red Carpet Livestream

The 2023 Oscars are here, and the red carpet is underway. Er, make that the champagne carpet. Indeed, the Academy mixed things up this year and eschewed the traditional red tones for a champagne-colored carpet, but one thing remains the same: the nominees are looking terrific.

If you’re wondering how to watch the Oscars red carpet, you can see all the goings-on in the livestream video embedded above. “On The Red Carpet Live: Countdown to Oscars 95” airs on ABC as well, and started at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT.

Nominees expected to appear on the carpet include Austin Butler, Brendan Fraser, Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, Colin Farrell, Paul Mescal, Cate Blanchett, Stephanie Hsu, Ana de Armas, Andrea Riseborough, Angela Bassett, Brendan Gleeson, Ke Huy Quan, Hong Chau, Kerry Condon, Guillermo del Toro, James Hong, Steven Spielberg and more.

Plus, keep an eye out for announced Oscars presenters including Riz Ahmed, Nicole Kidman, Harrison Ford, Jessica Chastain, Michael B. Jordan, Melissa McCarthy, Janelle Monáe, Emily Blunt, Jonathan Majors, Questlove, Ariana DeBose, Jennifer Connelly, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Troy Kotsur, Deepika Padukone, Zoe Saldaña, Donnie Yen, Halle Bailey, Antonio Banderas, Elizabeth Banks, John Cho, Andrew Garfield, Hugh Grant, Danai Gurira, Salma Hayek Pinault, Florence Pugh and Sigourney Weaver.

The Oscars get underway at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on ABC, with Jimmy Kimmel returning to host for the third time in a row. Will the “Everything Everywhere All at Once” train continue and barrel towards a history-making sweep, or are upsets in the cards? Tune into the show (or read TheWrap’s predictions) to find out.