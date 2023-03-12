We've Got Hollywood Covered
Oscars 2023: We Predict the Winners in All 23 Categories (Photos)

TheWrap’s executive editor of awards Steve Pond weighs in on whether ”Everything Everywhere All at Once“ will sweep the Academy Awards

| March 12, 2023 @ 10:04 AM
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The 2023 Oscars are here, and all eyes are on "Everything Everywhere All at Once." The A24 indie has swept all the major guild awards, the first time that grand slam had happened in a decade and only the fifth time in history.

 

But it’d be a mistake to think that the 95th Academy Awards won’t be a nail-biter in many ways. Three of the four acting races, for example, are up in the air, with the fate of Angela Bassett, Cate Blanchett, Austin Butler, Jamie Lee Curtis, Colin Farrell, Brendan Fraser, Michelle Yeoh and others still hanging in the balance.

 

And more than that, “Everything Everywhere” has the potential to be one of the weirdest Best Picture winners ever, a frenzied trip through the multiverse that looks and feels nothing at all like the kind of movie that usually wins the top Oscar. It could be the fourth Best Picture winner in a row that doesn’t really seem like a Best Picture winner, after “CODA,” “Nomadland” and “Parasite.” And that would reinforce just how dramatically the Academy has changed over the past seven years.

 

Check out our picks for who will win at the 2023 Oscars below.

Everything Everywhere All At Once Michelle Yeoh
Best Picture

Nominees:

“All Quiet on the Western Front” 

“Avatar: The Way of Water” 

“The Banshees of Inisherin” 

“Elvis” 

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” 

“The Fabelmans” 

“Tár” 

“Top Gun: Maverick” 

“Triangle of Sadness” 

“Women Talking"

 

Predicted Winner: "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Daniels at the Indie Spirit Awards
Best Director

Nominees:

Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” 

Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans” 

Todd Field, “Tár” 

Ruben Östlund, “Triangle of Sadness”

 

Predicted Winner: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” 

elvis
Best Actor

Nominees:

Austin Butler, “Elvis”

Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”

Paul Mescal, “Aftersun”

Bill Nighy, “Living”  

 

Predicted Winner: Austin Butler, "Elvis"

Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Actress

Nominees:

Cate Blanchett, “Tár”

Ana de Armas, “Blonde”

Andrea Riseborough, “To Leslie”

Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans”

Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”  

 

Predicted Winner: Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”  

everything-everywhere-all-at-once-ke-huy-quan
Best Supporting Actor

Nominees:

Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brian Tyree Henry, “Causeway”

Judd Hirsch, “The Fabelmans”

Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”  

 

Predicted Winner: Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”  

Everything Everywhere All At Once Jamie Lee Curtis
Best Supporting Actress

Nominees:

Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Hong Chau, “The Whale”

Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”  

 

Predicted Winner: Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

women-talking
Best Adapted Screenplay

Nominees:

“All Quiet on the Western Front” 

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” 

“Living” 

“Top Gun: Maverick” 

“Women Talking”

 

Predicted Winner: "Women Talking"

Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best Original Screenplay

Nominees:

“The Banshees of Inisherin” 

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” 

“The Fabelmans” 

“Tár” 

“Triangle of Sadness”   

 

Predicted Winner: “Everything Everywhere All at Once” 

Best Animated Feature Film

Nominees:

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” 

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” 

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” 

“The Sea Beast” 

“Turning Red”   

 

Predicted Winner: "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio"

All Quiet on the Western Front
Best International Feature Film

Nominees:

“All Quiet on the Western Front” – Germany

“Argentina, 1985” – Argentina

“Close” – Belgium

“EO” – Poland

“The Quiet Girl” – Ireland  

 

Predicted Winner: "All Quiet on the Western Front"

Best Cinematography

Nominees:

“All Quiet on the Western Front” 

“Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” 

“Elvis” 

“Empire of Light” 

“Tár”   

 

Predicted Winner: James Friend, "All Quiet on the Western Front"

paramount top-gun-maverick-tom-cruise
Best Film Editing

Nominees:

“The Banshees of Inisherin” 

“Elvis” 

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” 

“Tár” 

“Top Gun: Maverick”   

 

Predicted Winner: "Top Gun: Maverick"

Elvis, Austin Butler
Best Costume Design

Nominees:

“Babylon” 

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Elvis” 

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” 

“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”   

 

Predicted Winner: "Elvis"

elvis-austin-butler
Best Production Design

Nominees:

“All Quiet on the Western Front” 

“Avatar: The Way of Water” 

“Babylon” 

“Elvis” 

“The Fabelmans”  

 

Predicted Winner: "Elvis"

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Nominees:

“All Quiet on the Western Front” 

“The Batman” 

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” 

“Elvis” 

“The Whale”   

 

Predicted Winner: "Elvis"

all-quiet-on-the-western-front-image
Best Original Score

Nominees:

“All Quiet on the Western Front,” Volker Bertelmann

“Babylon,” Justin Hurwitz

“The Banshees of Inisherin,” Carter Burwell

“Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Son Lux

“The Fabelmans,” John Williams  

 

Predicted Winner: "All Quiet on the Western Front"

RRR-naatu-naatu
Best Original Song

Nominees:

“Applause” from “Tell It like a Woman”

“Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick”

“Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Naatu Naatu” from “RRR”

“This Is A Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once”  

 

Predicted Winner: "Naatu Naatu" from "RRR"

top gun: maverick
Best Sound

Nominees:

“All Quiet on the Western Front” 

“Avatar: The Way of Water” 

“The Batman” 

“Elvis” 

“Top Gun: Maverick”   

 

Predicted Winner: "Top Gun: Maverick"

Avatar 2 Way of Water
Best Visual Effects

Nominees:

“All Quiet on the Western Front” 

“Avatar: The Way of Water” 

“The Batman” 

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” 

“Top Gun: Maverick”  

 

Predicted Winner: "Avatar: The Way of Water"

Navalny
Best Documentary Feature

Nominees:

“All That Breathes” 

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” 

“Fire of Love” 

“A House Made of Splinters” 

“Navalny”   

 

Predicted Winner: "Navalny"

Best Documentary Short Subject

Nominees:

“The Elephant Whisperers”

“Haulout” 

“How Do You Measure a Year?”

“The Martha Mitchell Effect” 

“Stranger at the Gate”   

 

Predicted Winner: “Haulout” 

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox, and The Horse
Best Animated Short Film

Nominees:

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” 

“The Flying Sailor” 

“Ice Merchants” 

“My Year of Dicks” 

“An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It”  

 

Predicted Winner: “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” 

an-irish-goodbye
Best Live-Action Short Film

Nominees:

“An Irish Goodbye” 

“Ivalu” 

“Le Pupille” 

“Night Ride” 

“The Red Suitcase”   

 

Predicted Winner: "An Irish Goodbye"