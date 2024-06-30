How to Watch the 2024 BET Awards: When Does the Ceremony Come On?

The 2024 BET Awards — dubbed “culture’s biggest night” — will be jam-packed with performances from popular stars like Megan Thee Stallion. And longtime R&B artist Usher will be honored with the BET Lifetime Achievement Award.

Usher, who is also nominated for four BET Awards this year, will receive the honor, which recognizes industry pioneers who have shifted culture and entertainment. Busta Rhymes received the award in 2023 and Sean “Diddy” Combs took home the trophy in 2022.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2024 BET Awards.

What time do the 2024 BET Awards start?

The 2024 BET Awards start on Sunday, June 30 at 5 p.m. PST.

Where to watch the 2024 BET Awards?

The 2024 BET Awards will air on its cable channel BET, and it will be streaming on its website BET.com. The awards will also simulcast across Paramount on BET, BET Her, BET Her Caribbean, Logo, Comedy Central, MTV, MTV2, Pop, TV Land, Nickelodeon at Nite and VH1.

Who is performing at the 2024 BET Awards?

Will Smith, GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion, Victoria Monét, Latto, Lauryn Hill, YG Marley, Tyla, Sexxy Red and more are slated to perform.

Who are the nominees this year for the 2024 BET Awards?

Nominees for the 2024 BET Awards include Drake, who is leading with seven nominations. Right behind Drizzy is Nicki Minaj with six nominations. Other nominees include Beyoncé, Angel Reese, Tyla, Bryson Tiller, Burna Boy, Chris Brown, Patrick Mahomes, Doja Cat, Latto, 21 Savage and more.

Who is hosting the 2024 BET Awards?

This year’s BET Awards will be hosted by Taraji P. Henson, who previously served as the event’s host for the 2021 and 2022 awards shows.

Where will the 2024 BET Awards take place?

The 2024 BET Awards will take place at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.