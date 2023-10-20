‘BET Hip Hop Awards’ and ‘Welcome to Rap City’ Score Audience of 2.4 Million in Delayed Viewing | Exclusive

Total viewership for the awards ceremony on BET alone grew 10% compared to same-day figures

BET's Hip Hop Awards (BET)

The 2023 “BET Hip Hop Awards” and the premiere of docuseries “Welcome to Rap City” scored impressive delayed viewing, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

As viewers tuned into the launch of the Tuesday, Oct. 10 awards ceremony across BET Her, MTV2, and VH1, and the original series across BET, BET Her and VH1, viewership for the night totaled nearly 2.4 million, according to Nielsen live-plus-three-day figures.

By itself, the “BET Hip Hop Awards,” which were hosted by Fat Joe, scored 953,000 total viewers across BET, BET Her, MTV2, and VH1, up 1% as compared to year-over-year total three-day viewership across the channels. The awards ceremony also secured a 0.69 rating in the 18-49 demo as it brought in 404,000 of those viewers.

On BET alone, the special event locked down 657,000 total viewers and a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demo, per the live-plus-three-day figures, marking a 10% increase from BET’s live-plus-same-day audience.

With its growth, the “BET Hip Hop Awards” distinguished itself as the most-watched nonsports program across cable and broadcast when it comes to Black viewers in the 18-49, 18-24 and 18-34 demographics. The show also saw growth among men, as the 2023 saw a 15% increase in men over 18 tuning into the ceremony.

Now, BET has aired the four most-watched cable award shows of 2023 among Black viewers, including the “BET Awards” 2023, which ranks in the No. 1 spot, the “BET Hip Hop Awards” 2023, whose impressive numbers bring it to second place, the 54th “NAACP Image Awards,” which sits in third place, and “Stellar Awards,” trailing in fourth place.

The awards ceremony also scored success on its social and digital platforms during the airing of the 2023 “BET Hip Hop Awards,” as BET digital platforms scored over 7 million views, up 117% when compared to year-over-year views. During and after the ceremony, the #HipHopAwards trended on X, formerly known as Twitter, in the No. 1 spot on the social media platform three consecutive hours in the U.S., and held onto its spot in the platform’s top ten trending topics for four consecutive hours across the globe.

Kendrick Lamar swept the awards ceremony, and the “BET Hip Hop Awards” featured performances by LL Cool J, Jermaine Dupri,Ludacris, Nelly, Bow Wow, Da Brat, Rakim, GloRilla, Fivio Foreign, City Girls, DaBaby and Sexyy Redd.

During the show, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland were honored with the “Rock The Bells Cultural Influence Award” and Marley Marl was awarded the 2023 “I Am Hip Hop Award” while Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes recieved the “Global Visionary Award.”

