Here Are All the 2024 Movies You Can Stream at Home If You Missed Them in Theaters

The holidays are officially in full swing and that means a lot of folks are heading into some well-earned time off, and probably some long-overdue catchup on the biggest movies of the year. As we all know in 2024, trying to find out what’s streaming where is half the battle when you’re wondering what to watch.

Whether you’re looking for major box office hits like “Beetlejuice Beeltejuice” and “Inside Out 2” or lesser-known gems like “Thelma” and “The Bikeriders,” there are a ton of 2024 movies that you can watch on streaming over the holiday. Want to caught up with some awards contenders? “Conclave,” “Challengers” and “Emilia Perez” are all streaming now too, among others. Rather catch up on horror? “The Substance” is on Mubi and, naturally, Shudder has you covered with “Oddity,” “In a Violent Nature” and more.

Whatever you’re looking for, here are all the 2024 movies you can stream right now.

Hulu

“Thelma”

“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes”

“Babes”

“Sting”

“Boy Kills World”

“Brats”

“Immaculate”

“The First Omen”

“Alien: Romulus”

“The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat”

“Kinds of Kindness”

Prime Video

“Challengers”

“Red One”

“The Bikeriders”

“Abigail”

“Monkey Man”

“Mean Girls”

“The Beekeeper”

Max

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice”

“Joker: Folie à Deux”

“Trap”

“Caddo Lake”

“I Saw the TV Glow”

“Maxxine”

“Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga”

“Civil War”

“Juror #2”

“Love Lies Bleeding”

“Am I OK?”

Peacock

“Conclave”

“Speak No Evil”

“Twisters”

“Fast X”

“Despicable Me 4”

“Didi”

“The Fall Guy”

Mubi

“The Substance”

“The People’s Joker”

“Dahomey”

“Bird”

Paramount+

“A Quiet Place Day One”

“Mean Girls”

“If”

“Smile 2”

“Transformers One”

“Bob Marley: One Love”

Disney+

“Deadpool & Wolverine”

“The Young Woman and the Sea”

“Inside Out 2”

“Music by John Williams”

“Jim Henson: Idea Man”

Netflix

“It Ends With Us”

“Emilia Perez”

“Maria”

“Hit Man”

“The Piano Lesson”

“Martha”

“Will & Harper”

“His Three Daughters”

“Shirley”

Shudder