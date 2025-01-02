2024 TV Ratings Winners: Sports Expands Footprint as Streaming Leads the Way

Peacock and Netflix benefitted from massive streaming audiences for live events, while Disney continued to lead the pack

Jordan Chiles at the 2024 Olympics, Kathy Bates in "Matlock," Jake Paul and Mike Tyson during Netflix fight (Getty, CBS, Netflix, Chris Smith/TheWrap)

Sports have always been a ratings winner, but 2024 saw an unprecedented amount of streaming sports events, all of which drew massive audiences.

The Paris Olympics boosted Peacock to reach its biggest share of TV viewing across linear and streaming yet, with the streamer’s monthly audience growing by 39% in August. Meanwhile, Netflix hosted one of its first major live sporting events with the Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight that co-CEO Ted Sarandos compared to a “Super Bowl-like audience.”

Amid a steady decline in linear viewership across the board, one major event prompted a spike in cable news viewership: Donald Trump’s re-election.

