’28 Years Later: The Bone Temple’ Gets January 2026 Release Date

Sony Pictures will release “28 Years Later: The Bone Temple” on Jan. 16, 2026, MLK weekend, the studio announced on Thursday.

The film is directed by Nia DaCosta with a screenplay written by Alex Garland. Producers are Danny Boyle, Andrew Macdonald, Peter Rice, Bernard Bellew and Garland. Original star Cillian Murphy is executive producing.

“28 Years Later” is the first in a new trilogy of films that landed at Sony after Boyle and Garland developed the projects independently and shopped for a distributor. A bidding war ignited, and the next film has already been shot by DaCosta.

Per the official synopsis, “28 Years Later” concerns one group of survivors that lives on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily-defended causeway. When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the dark heart of the mainland, “he discovers secrets, wonders and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors as well.”

Details or a synopsis about “The Bone Temple” are not currently available at press, but in the recent trailer for the first film, shots of the bone temple can be seen.

For “28 Years Later,” Boyle is bringing back some of the cutting-edge cinematography that made “28 Days Later” so striking. The 2002 original was one of the first films shot on video (i.e. early digital), and now “28 Years Later” was shot using iPhones.

DaCosta most recently directed “The Marvels” for Marvel Studios, as well as “Candyman” before that. She previously made her feature film debut with the “Little Woods,” which she wrote and directed.