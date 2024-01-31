’28 Years Later’ Legacy Sequel Lands at Sony After Bidding War

“28 Years Later” will be led by the film’s original director Danny Boyle and writer Alex Garland

28 Days Later
Searchlight

“28 Years Later,” the sequel to “28 Days Later” that will once again be directed by Danny Boyle and written by Alex Garland, has found a home.

The hotly anticipated legacy sequel, which sparked a bidding war, landed at Sony on Wednesday, TheWrap has learned.

The deal for “28 Years Later” also includes a sequel, to be written by Garland but directed by an as-yet-undetermined filmmaker. This actually somewhat follows the pattern of the first film, which was followed by a sequel called “28 Weeks Later,” that Boyle and Garland were not intimately involved with. Juan Carlos Fresnadillo directed from a script he wrote with Jesus Olmo, Rowan Joffé and Enrique López Lavigne.

Danny Boyle and Alex Garland 28 years later
Read Next
Danny Boyle and Alex Garland to Reteam for New '28 Days Later' Trilogy

Cillian Murphy, the “Oppenheimer” Oscar nominee who got his big break in the first film, is also back as an executive producer. Reports about the story for the new film have yet to be revealed, but the door is open for Murphy to also appear in the film.

The original 2002 release grappled with some still-fresh post-9/11 anxieties in its depiction of a zombie outbreak in modern London. The project looked to update zombie lore both in look and feel, with Boyle and cinematographer Anthony Dod Mantle sometimes capturing the action with consumer-grade video cameras, adding to the sense of immediacy and relatability.

“28 Days Later” was championed as reviving the zombie genre, with projects like “Shaun of the Dead” and “The Walking Dead” following in its wake. You can still feel its influence today on the horror genre, with its fast zombies and jittery camerawork. It’s enough to make you wonder how “28 Years Later” will mix things up for a new generation.

The Hollywood Reporter first shared the news.

Carrie-Anne Moss and Keanu Reeves in The Matrix
Read Next
Danny Boyle to Direct Stage Musical Version of 'The Matrix'

Drew Taylor

Drew Taylor is a reporter at TheWrap. Before joining the organization in 2021, Drew was a freelance film journalist with a keen interest in animation and Disney history. Drew has been covering film, television and theme parks for 15 years. He has written for the New York Times, the New York Daily News, Time Out…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.