50 Cent Accused of Assault by Paparazzi Who Claims He Was Struck by Door of Rapper’s SUV

50 Cent is being sued for assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress by photographer Guadalupe De Los Santos following an alleged incident with the rapper’s SUV. De Los Santos says in the lawsuit that he was riding next to the SUV when the door of the vehicle opened and “struck” him, knocking him off his scooter and onto the street.

The court papers were filed in L.A. Superior Court on Monday afternoon and obtained by TheWrap. De Los Santos is represented by Gloria Allred and an attorney for 50 Cent was quick to speak out about the claims.

“Mr. Jackson is not alleged to be the driver of the vehicle or even the individual who the Plaintiff paparazzi alleges opened the door as he charged a vehicle as it drove away from the bookstore,” his attorney tells TheWrap.

Jackson’s team further called the suit a “frivolous claim” and insisted they “will swiftly move to dismiss the matter and seek the maximum costs, fees, sanctions and other remedies that are available under law.”

In the filing, De Los Santos reports he was working at a Sept. 11, 2024, book signing at The Grove in Los Angeles to shoot video of the rapper. After the signing, the photog says he followed the rapper’s SUV down a nearby street and continued to record footage. While at a red light, 50 Cent’s SUV allegedly pulled up alongside him and the front passenger door opened, striking De Los Santos off his scooter and onto the street.

The paparazzo claims “there was no reason for the door to open” other than to “intentionally strike him.” The photographer further says the incident caused “great mental and physical pain and suffering” and caused him to lose earnings from not being able to work.

50 Cent also took to Instagram to call out De Los Santos’ attorney, Allred. The rapper shared a previous photo of the two of them, saying, “The moment I realized I don’t like lawyers, Gloria you should know better, chase a different ambulance.”

In another post, the rapper wrote, “Gloria you’re not gonna get any money from me that way, but if you call me I’ll take you to dinner.”