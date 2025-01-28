“The Fall of Diddy,” Investigation Discovery’s four-part series centered on the rise and fall of music mogul and businessman Sean “Diddy” Combs has just released its first episodes. There is a lot to unpack.

Over the course of two days, in four installments, viewers will see archived footage from Combs’ personal and professional life, and hear from several people, including former friends, colleagues and employees, who say they have either experienced or witnessed Combs’ alleged abuse. The first two episodes, titled “The Making of a Mogul” and “Empire Under Fire” detail Comb’s early beginnings living in a father-less home, Combs’ alleged abuse at Howard University, his rise as a young and talented artists and repertoire (A&R) representative, his relationships with Kim Porter and Jennifer Lopez and more.

The first two episodes dropped on Monday, Jan. 7 at 6 p.m. PST/9 p.m. EST, and the series will end with its second installment on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 6 p.m. PST/9 p.m. EST.

Each episode starts with: “This series contains descriptions of abuse and sexual violence. Viewer discretion advised.” Combs’ legal team’s response to the allegations made in “The Fall of Diddy” is: Mr. Combs has full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process. In court he will prevail: that the accusations against Mr. Combs are pure fiction.”

This document will be updated with revelations from Episode 3: “Untouchable” and Episode 4: “The Fall,” but in the meantime, read the allegations made in the first installment below.

Danyel Smith in “The Fall of Diddy” (ID) Allegation No. 1: Diddy threatened to murder former Vibe editor-in-chief Danyel Smith over a magazine cover One of the first stories that opens the documentary series is the account from former Vibe editor-in-chief Danyel Smith. Smith, who was the first female to lead the magazine, said it was difficult to navigate music media without having to deal with Combs in some way. In 1997, Smith selected Diddy for the cover of the magazine’s December 1997/January 1998 double issue. In the photos Diddy wore white feathered wings for an angel/devil theme. Days ahead of the cover’s release, Combs contacted Smith requesting to see the cover to give his own final approval. However, due to the publication’s policy, Smith couldn’t show Combs the cover and denied his ask. He then called Smith a second time and asked to see the images, but Smith denied him once more. That is when Smith says Combs threatened that he would see her “dead in a trunk” if she did not show him. A shocked Smith told Combs to take that remark back or else she would alert her attorney. He refused, which led Smith to involve her legal counsel, who contacted Combs to let him know that he would be notifying authorities if Combs did not fax over an apology. Within 90 minutes to two hours later, Combs faxed over an apology. But later on, Combs sent two “tough guys” to the Vibe office to attack Smith, and Vibe staff members had to send Smith away in a cab to protect her.

Anonymous interviewee in “The Fall of Diddy” (ID) Allegation No. 2: Diddy brutally whipped a female student with a belt while attending Howard University One of the interviewees in “The Fall of Diddy” documentary series decided to remain visually anonymous while sharing her experience with Combs. Her account takes place at Howard University where Combs was briefly a student and quickly became popular for his campus parties. In 1988, the woman overheard a female student screaming outside her dorm room. When she looked out her window she saw Combs, who was wielding a belt, forcibly instructing the student to go downstairs into a basement. Combs first started hitting the wall and then started to beating the female student. The student in the series says that is when she and her friend yelled at Combs to stop hitting hitting her, but he refused. Combs then took the student to a darker, less visible area and stayed there for a while until leaving. The female student left behind him shortly after.

“The Fall of Diddy” (ID) Allegation No. 3: A Diddy-orchestrated charity basketball game led to the deaths nine young people On Dec. 28, 1991, Combs put together a celebrity basketball game at New York’s City College in partnership with Heavy D. Despite the event being filled with attendees, Combs’ entourage continued to sell tickets at the door. When his team decided ticket sales were done, they closed the doors to the event, leaving several people — including angry ticket holders who had bought early tickets — outside. This led to the crowd forcing themselves through the doors of the college and into the gymnasium where the game was being held. In the midst of the stampede, many were trampled over and later died. Three teenagers and six young adults tragically lost their lives at the charity game.

DeWitt Gilmore in “The Fall of Diddy” (ID) Allegation No. 4: Diddy chased a concert promoter through Manhattan for wearing a Death Row Records t-shirt During the rise of hip hop’s longstanding East Coast-West Coast beef/competition, Combs became very aggressive as West Coast record label executive, Suge Knight and his Death Row Records label started to mark its territory in the rap industry. During the mid-90s when Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G. were at their height, Death Row Records was branching out into the East Coast with its new extension Death Row Records East. While at a New York club in 1996, concert promoter DeWitt Gilmore, took and wore a Death Row Records East t-shirt that was being passed out to people at a club. After he left the club, Gilmore says Combs and his crew pulled up to him and started calling Gilmore a “b—h” for wearing the shirt. Gilmore tried to deescalate the situation, telling Combs he did not want any problems, but Combs did not stop. While Gilmore was in his car, more of Combs’ entourage surrounded him and started firing gun shots. Gilmore drove away, but he was being followed by Combs’ team who attempted to ram him off the road. Gilmore says he was chased through Manhattan and eventually drove into an island on the road.

Kim Porter, Sean “Diddy” Combs and Jennifer Lopez (Getty Images) Allegation No. 5: Diddy was in an off-and-on relationship with Kim Porter while dating Jennifer Lopez Kim Porter, Combs on-again-off-again girlfriend, and the mother of four his children, was said to have “softened” Combs up a bit when the two started dating during the late ’90s. They welcomed their first child in 1998. Interviewees in the series detail how Combs referred to Porter as the one woman he has ever truly loved, though he mistreated her. A year later in 1999, Combs started dating Lopez, whom he would flaunt around town at events and in the media, but he still had feelings for Porter. “But then there is the infidelity. Kim Porter, a woman he described as the love of his life and the mother of four of his children, witnesses his relationship with Jennifer Lopez just flood the media,” Mara S. Campo, a former Revolt TV anchor shared. Porter was also subjected to Combs’ alleged abuse. Former Vibe editor-in-chief Danyel Smith said she witnessed Combs pop up at a club she and Porter were at for a girls night. When he arrived he berated her publicly and told her she needed to go home and angrily emptied out her purse in front of Porter’s friends.

Sean “Diddy” Combs and Steve Stoute (Getty Images) Allegation No. 6: Diddy was sentenced to one day of anger management after beating up music executive Steve Stoute During the late ’90s Combs started mingling with Interscope music executive Steve Stoute, who was also the manager for Nas at the time. In 1999, Combs got on the record alongside Nas in “Hate Me Now,” and subsequently recorded the music video for it. The video ends with Nas and Combs being crucified, but Combs did not like how he was being depicted and wanted it to be changed. However, the video ended up being serviced to MTV, which enraged Combs. In response, Combs went to Stoute’s office with his entourage and beat Stoute up. Per excerpts from legal documents shown in the series, Combs’ crew beat Stoute “to the ground with a telephone,” “pummeled him with a chair” and he was left bleeding on the floor. Combs was sentenced to one day of anger management for the incident.