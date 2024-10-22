Diddy’s Kids Say Conspiracy Theories Surrounding Their Dad Have ‘Spiraled Into Absurdity’

“The past month has devastated our family,” six of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ children write following his September arrest

King Combs and Diddy perform at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire in a special one night only event at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on November 07, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Sean Diddy Combs)
Christian "King" Combs and Sean "Diddy" Combs (Credit: Getty Images)

Diddy’s kids are once again calling out conspiracy theories related to their father’s many legal problems following his initial mid-September arrest.

A month after defending their late mother Kim Porter in a similar fashion, Quincy Brown, Christian “King” Combs and twins Jessie and D’lila Combs issued a joint statement with siblings Justin Dior and Chance on Tuesday.

“The past month has devastated our family. Many have judged both him and us based on accusations, conspiracy theories and false narratives that have spiraled into absurdity on social media,” the group of six wrote on Instagram. “We stand united, supporting you every step of the way. We hold onto the truth, knowing it will prevail, and nothing will break the strength of our family. We miss you and love you dad.”

Sean "Diddy" Combs (Ricky Vigil M/GC Images)
Read Next
Diddy Lawyers Request Gag Order for Accusers, Say Press Statements Jeopardize Right to Fair Trial

Sean “Diddy” Combs is also father to 2-year-old daughter Love, while Quincy’s birth father is Al B. Sure. Previously, King was named alongside his dad in an April lawsuit for sexual assault.

The 54-year-old rap mogul is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center on a federal indictment for charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. His multiple attempts to be released on bail have been rejected and a trial date has been set for May 5, 2025.

Since his initial arrest, Diddy has faced an onslaught of lawsuits from men and women who claim he used his power as a celebrity to sexually assaulted them, with allegations dating back to the 1990s.

On Monday, the rapper’s lawyers requested a gag order due to the amount of accusations against him potentially impacting his court proceedings.

“As the Court is aware, Mr. Combs has been the target of an unending stream of allegations by prospective witnesses and their counsel in the press. These prospective witnesses and their lawyers have made numerous inflammatory extrajudicial statements aimed at assassinating Mr. Combs’s character in the press,” they wrote in a statement. “Each day that passes brings a fresh wave of publicity, often at the direction of accusers and their counsel, further prejudicing Mr. Combs’ right to a fair trial.”

Sean "Diddy" Combs
Read Next
Diddy's Spotify Listeners Surge 36% Since Arrest

JD Knapp

JD Knapp is a news editor at TheWrap, with a personal preference for horror movies, bubblegum pop, reality TV, sitcoms, and animation. After growing up in Connecticut and graduating from Emerson College in Boston with a degree in Broadcast Journalism, he has gone on to work for national outlets such as People, E! News, The…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.