Sean “Diddy” Combs and his youngest son Christian “King” Combs have been named in a lawsuit filed Thursday, accusing 26-year-old Christian of sexually assaulting a woman on a luxury yacht.

Filed by lawyers Tyrone A. Blackburn and Rodney S. Diggs, the lawsuit describes plaintiff Grace O’Marcaigh’s alleged encounter with Christian, who “insisted” she take a shot of tequila he poured for her while she was working as the boat’s sole on-duty steward in the early morning of Dec. 28, 2022. The yacht was chartered by the Combs family for a trip to St. Martin that winter.

The paperwork, obtained by TheWrap, ironically cites Cassie’s “Me and U” as playing in the background on the boat. Singer Cassie, whose full name is Casandra Ventura, sued Diddy late last year for sex trafficking and sexual assault.

O’Marcaigh had already taken one shot of tequila, but the “mood changed” and the rapper’s son allegedly “became aggressive” in his demand for her to take a “further shot.” The documents claim he “violently grabbed” her arm and began hurting her, which is when she “realized she was in a very dangerous situation.”

The alleged physical assault involved Christian trying to kiss her neck, face and hands, as well as touching her legs, breast, anus and vagina. O’Marcaigh suspects the tequila was spiked because she felt the effect of the shots quickly, and things became “blurry.”

The lawsuit also contains the transcript of an audio recording of what transpired between O’Marcaigh and Christian. Earlier on in its introduction of the plaintiff and defendant, the document describes Christian as an “autotuned and heavily edited rapper.” The paperwork also notes, “Unfortunately, as the saying has it, the apple does not fall far from the tree.”

The 31-page lawsuit, filed against Diddy’s son in Los Angeles County Superior Court, follows five other lawsuits against his father Diddy, accusing the rapper of separate occasions of sexual assault between 1990 and 2003. He has denied all wrongdoing.

The celebrity’s Los Angeles, Miami and New York properties were raided on March 25 by the Department of Homeland Security in the ongoing investigations. Diddy has denied the allegations with a statement from his defense lawyer calling the raid “a gross overuse of military-level force.”

Pamela Chelin contributed to this report.