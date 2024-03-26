Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Blasts ‘Excessive,’ ‘Military-Level’ Homeland Security Raids as an ‘Unprecedented Ambush’

The music mogul’s legal team maintains his innocence in a media statement Tuesday

Sean "Diddy" Combs at the 2023 Met Gala
Sean "Diddy" Combs attends The 2023 Met Gala (Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
and

Sean “Diddy” Combs addressed Monday’s Homeland Security raids on his homes in Los Angeles, New York and Miami for the first time on Tuesday, calling the “excessive,” “military-level” effort an “unprecedented ambush.”

In a statement to media from the music mogul’s defense lawyer Aaron Dyer, Combs and his team lambasted his several sexual assault lawsuits and Monday’s HSI investigation as “nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits.”

“Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences,” the statement begins. “There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated.”

Sean "Diddy" Combs (Getty Images)
Combs’ Los Angeles home off Mapleton Drive and Sunset Boulevard in addition to his other residences, was the target of a raid Monday, March 25. Several blocks of the Holmby Hills neighborhood were blockaded by police as armed personnel raided the property. Authorities from LA County Sheriff’s Department worked together with HSI.

“Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities,” Dyer’s statement continued. “Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way.”

No reason has yet been confirmed for the raids, but Combs stands accused of sex trafficking crimes as well as abuse. The rapper was sued by R&B singer Cassie in November 2023 for sexual assault and rape, but the pair settled the suit the next day out-of-court.

Cassie, Diddy (Photo credit: Getty Images)
Since the singer, whose full name is Cassandra Ventura, filed her suit, five more lawsuits have been brought against the rapper, accusing him of sexual assalt, sex trafficking and physical abuse.

Dyer described coverage of the raid as “advanced, coordinated media presence” which “leads to a premature rush to judgement of Mr. Combs.”

Read the full statement from Dyer below:

“Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences. There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated. Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities. Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way. This unprecedented ambush — paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence — leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits. There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”

Sean "Diddy" Combs (Getty Images)
