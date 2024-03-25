Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ NYC, LA and Miami Homes Raided by Homeland Security Investigations

Update: TheWrap was on the ground near Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Los Angeles home off of Mapleton Drive and Sunset Boulevard Monday afternoon, where blocks of the Holmby Hills neighborhood were blockaded by police as armed personnel, visible via aerial footage, continued their raid on the property.

Neighbors told TheWrap that trucks began showing up Monday morning. By early evening, dozens of broadcast news crews, beat reporters and curious onlookers armed with camera phones lined along the police tape for coverage.

At one point, a pink touring truck for Sightseeing Hollywood Tours LLC pulled up to the blockade, where the tour guide could be overheard saying, “We were curious, and you can see right there!”

Soon after, a pedestrian vehicle pulled around as its passenger yelled, “Turn that P. Diddy up!” before blasting one of the rapper’s singles.

Things otherwise appeared at a standstill while some news crews packed up and sunset creeped in.

News crews line up near Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Los Angeles home (Credit: Mike Roe for TheWrap)

A Sightseeing Hollywood Tours LLC van pulls up near the blockade outside Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Los Angeles home (Credit: Mike Roe for TheWrap)

LAPD on site outside Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Los Angeles home (Credit: Mike Roe for TheWrap)

Original story below:

Homeland Security raided several of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ homes on Monday, including his residences in the New York City, Los Angeles and Miami areas, TheWrap has learned.

There is no confirmed reason for the raids at time of publishing; however, Combs has been accused of several crimes related to sex trafficking and abuse. The department addressed the raid in a public statement, saying that they were working with “local law enforcement partners” on the effort and that more information was forthcoming.

“Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami and our local law enforcement partners,” the federal department said. “We will provide further information as it becomes available.”

Authorities from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were also on the scene working in conjunction with HSI, ABC reported.

Several images and video footage were released Monday of the cross-city raid, with some appearing to show two of Combs’ sons, Justin and King Combs, being arrested as well as other individuals at the scene.

The direction comes after the musician and businessman was accused of several sexual abuse crimes following Casandra “Cassie” Ventura’s lawsuit against Combs.

Ventura coming out with allegations against the rapper and music tycoon opened the doors for more accusations against him. Since November 2023, Combs has had five lawsuits filed against him related to alleged sexual assault, physical abuse and sex trafficking.

“We will always support law enforcement when it seeks to prosecute those that have violated the law,” Ventura’s lawyer Douglas Wigdor said in a statement to TheWrap following news of the raid. “Hopefully, this is the beginning of a process that will hold Mr. Combs responsible for his depraved conduct.”

Mike Roe and Pamela Chelin contributed to this report.