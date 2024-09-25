Diddy’s Kids Defend Mom Kim Porter From ‘Horrific Conspiracy Theories’ Surrounding Her Death

Some of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ children are speaking out… just not quite about their father’s alleged criminal activities.

Four of the rapper’s kids — adopted son Quincy Brown, Christian “King” Combs and twins Jessie and D’lila Combs — issued a joint statement on Tuesday to dispel “false rumors” and “horrific conspiracy theories” surrounding their late mother, Kim Porter.

“We have seen so many hurtful and false rumors circulating about our parents, Kim Porter and Sean Combs’ relationship, as well as about our mom’s tragic passing, that we feel the need to speak out,” they wrote on Instagram. “Claims that our mom wrote a book are simply untrue. She did not, and anyone claiming to have a manuscript is misrepresenting themselves. Additionally, please understand that any so-called ‘friend’ speaking on behalf of our mom or her family is not a friend, nor do they have her best interests at heart.”

“Our lives were shattered when we lost our mother. She was our world, and nothing has been the same since she passed. While it has been incredibly difficult to reconcile how she could be taken from us too soon, the cause of her death has long been established. There was no foul play,” they continued. “Grief is a lifelong process, and we ask that everyone respect our request for peace as we continue to cope with her loss every day.”

Porter died in November 2018 at age 47. While her initial cause of death was deferred, a Los Angeles County coroner’s office autopsy ultimately determined she died from lobar pneumonia. She and Combs dated on-and-off from 1994-2007 (Quincy’s birth father is Al B. Sure!).

The group of four added, “We are deeply saddened that the world has made a spectacle of what has been the most tragic event of our lives. Our mother should be remembered for the beautiful, strong, kind and loving woman she was. Her memory should not be tainted by horrific conspiracy theories.”

“We ask that everyone please respect our mother, Kim Porter, and hold her legacy in high regard so that she may rest in peace. It’s what she deserves,” they concluded their statement. “We love you and miss you mommy.”

Combs has three other children — Justin Dior, Chance and Love — in addition to the above four. He is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center on a federal indictment for charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. His multiple attempts to be released on bail have been rejected and a trial date has not been set.

Previously, King was named alongside his father in an April lawsuit for sexual assault.