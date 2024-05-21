The former head of security for Sean “Diddy” Combs told Piers Morgan on Monday that he saw the music mogul “get physical” with former girlfriends Cassie and Kim Porter “four or five times” while working for him.

Bodyguard Roger Bonds said that he didn’t think much of the “apology” video that Diddy, aka Sean Combs, shared after the disturbing hotel footage from 2016 of him assaulting Cassie was released by CNN.

In an Instagram video, Combs admitted, “I was f–ked up. I mean, I hit rock bottom.” He also said, “I take full responsibility for my actions in that video — disgusting. I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now. I went out and sought professional help. I got into going to therapy, had to go into rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry.”

Bonds said, “He’s up to the same games. He never mentioned Cassie’s name in that apology, so to me he didn’t humble himself enough. I think he said what people wanted to hear, not what he felt.”

“He’s a king manipulator. He can manipulate anything and anyone. Money and power is what he’s all about,” Bonds added. “He has a god syndrome.”

Porter, a model and actress who had three children with Diddy, died in 2018. The duo split in 2007. “Kim got to the point where she fought back, because she realized how powerful she was,” the bodyguard said.



“There was this dark side of him that he was trying to hide and that he wanted me to say didn’t exist. And I can’t say that it didn’t exist if it did exist,” Bonds said.

He added that he expects to hear more allegations against Diddy. “I feel like there’s going to be other people that come forward,” he said.

Diddy is also facing multiple sexual assault charges for rape, gang rape, sex trafficking and drugging.

Combs will not, however, face charges for the 2016 assault on Cassie. The Los Angeles DA announced on Saturday that the office cannot charge the rapper since the incident from eight years ago is “beyond the timeline where a crime of assault can be prosecuted.”

The music mogul’s current legal problems began last year when Cassie sued him for sexual assault and abuse. He settled the suit the next day, but her coming forward opened the floodgates of accusations.