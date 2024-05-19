Sean “Diddy” Combs issued an apology Sunday on Instagram, following the release of hotel security camera footage this week that showed him attacking ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, released by CNN. “It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that. I was f–ked up. I mean, I hit rock bottom — but I make no excuses,” Combs began in the video he shared on Instagram.

“My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video — disgusting. I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now,” he continued. “I went out and sought professional help. I got into going to therapy, had to go into rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry.”

“But I’m committed to being a better man every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry,” Combs concluded.

It is unclear if Combs has apologized — publicly or privately — to singer Cassie or to any of the women and men that have credibly accused him of assault, rape, trafficking and more. At no point in his video did Combs acknowledge any of his alleged victims or the impact his actions had on them, which was also pointed out by lawyers for Ventura.

“Combs’ most recent statement is more about himself than the many people he has hurt,” Meredith Firetog, partner at Wigdor LLP told TheWrap. “When Cassie and multiple other women came forward, he denied everything and suggested that his victims were looking for a payday. That he was only compelled to ‘apologize’ once his repeated denials were proven false shows his pathetic desperation, and no one will be swayed by his disingenuous words.”

On Saturday, the Los Angeles DA announced the office cannot charge Combs in related to the video. “If the conduct depicted occurred in 2016, unfortunately we would be unable to charge as the conduct would have occurred beyond the timeline where a crime of assault can be prosecuted,” the DA’s office explained in a statement posted to Instagram.

In the hotel surveillance footage from 2016, obtained and published by CNN on Friday, a woman is seen briskly walking barefoot down a hotel hallway while being chased by Combs, who was wearing a towel and socks.

After catching up with her, Combs grabbed the woman by her neck and head, threw her down to the ground and kicked her twice before attempting to drag her back down the hallway.

The LA DA’s office called the clip “extremely disturbing and difficult to watch,” and noted that as of Friday, city and county law enforcement haven’t brought a case related to the attack forward.

“We encourage anyone who has been a victim or witness to a crime to report it to law enforcement or reach out to our office for support from our Bureau of Victim Services,” the office added.

Watch Sean “Diddy” Combs’ apology in the video above.