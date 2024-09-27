50 Cent Shares Video of Eric Adams With Diddy, Floats Docuseries on Indictment Drama: ‘What the F—k Is Going on Here?’

Rapper Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson offered his take on New York Mayor Eric Adams’ indictment Thursday. He posted on X, formerly Twitter, “this s–t is getting crazy out here! Do you want a docu series on Eric Adams ? I want to know what the fvck is going on here.”

Jackson currently as a documentary about Diddy’s history of alleged sexual abuse in production with Netflix.

Jackson previously responded to reports of Adams’ indictment Wednesday. He tweeted, “oh shit, what the f–k did you do Eric ? I never saw the active mayor of NY get indicted.”

Adams was indicted on charges of accepting bribes and illegal campaign contributions from foreign sources according to an indictment unsealed Thursday. He is accused of exploiting the city’s campaign funds-matching program, which offers matches for small donations. His campaign secured more than $10,000 in matching funds through such false filings, the indictment alleges.

The mayor said at a press conference Thursday that he intends to fight the charges and that he has no plans to resign. In a statement to the New York Times he said, “I always knew that if I stood my ground for New Yorkers that I would be a target — and a target I became. If I am charged, I am innocent and I will fight this with every ounce of my strength and spirit.”

Jackson’s Diddy documentary will be directed by Alexandria Stapleton. Jackson will serve as an executive producer under G-Unit Film & Television and Stapleton will executive produce under House of Nonfiction. Texas Crew Productions is also on board as a producer.

The rapper first announced the documentary in December. He also noted on X that proceeds from the film will go to victims of sexual abuse and rape.