New York Mayor Eric Adams Indicted on Charges of Bribery, Illegal Campaign Contributions

New York City Mayor Eric Adams was indicted on charges of accepting bribes and illegal campaign contributions from foreign sources, according to an indictment unsealed Thursday.

Adams exploited the city’s campaign funds-matching program, which offers substantial matches for small donations, according to the documents reported by the Associated Press and others. His campaign secured more than $10,000 in matching funds through such false filings, the indictment alleges.

Adams also “solicited and demanded” bribes, including free or heavily discounted luxury travel perks from a Turkish official, the indictment claims. The official, it alleges, sought Adams’ assistance getting around regulations for a Turkish consulate in Manhattan.

