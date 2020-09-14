50 Cent’s Feud With The Game Gets Anthology Series Treatment at Starz

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has two more projects in the works at Starz, including an anthology series adaptation of his feud with fellow rapper The Game.

Currently in development under the working title “Moment in Time: The Massacre,” the project is a seasonal anthology series that “will explore the true stories in which iconic hip hop moments collided with the sensational and sometimes criminal events behind-the-scenes,” according to the premium cable network.

The project’s first season will explore the 2005 beef between Jackson and The Game, real name Jayceon Terrell Taylor, which led to an all-out street war pitting G-Unit against music impresario Jimmy Henchman, resulting in a murder-for-hire plot and Henchman serving a life sentence in prison.

Abdul Williams, who previously adapted real events for BET’s “The Bobby Brown Story” and “The New Edition Story,” will serve as writer and executive producer on the project alongside Jackson and his G-Unit Film & Television banner.

The second project in the works is an untitled drama series inspired by the life of sports agent and attorney Nicole Lynn, the first Black woman to represent a Top 3 NFL draft pick.

The series “follows the rise of a determined young, African-American woman as she breaks through and climbs to the top of the highly competitive and male-dominated world of sports agents.” Tash Grey, a veteran of Starz’s “P-Valley” and the upcoming “Power” spinoff “Raising Kanan,” will serve as writer and executive producer on the project alongside Lynn.

The two new projects are just the latest to spawn G-Unit’s fruitful relationship with Starz, which includes multiple “Power” spinoffs and the recently ordered drug-trafficking drama series “Black Mafia Family.”