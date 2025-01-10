8 AI Predictions for 2025: From an AI-Made Hollywood Blockbuster to ‘Immersive’ TV Viewing

The world of artificial intelligence had a remarkable 2024. Tech companies and venture capitalists poured billions of dollars into further developing the technology in a furious race to stay competitive. Hollywood studios and AI startup firms pushed to incorporate more AI into the production of film and television content, while media companies began to experiment with using AI to automate news feeds and generate stories.

By the start of the fourth quarter, global venture capital investment in AI had already surpassed 2023 levels, with funding through September reaching $55.3 billion — $1.2 billion more than last year.

Heading into 2025, TheWrap spoke to eight AI experts, including Runway CEO Cristóbal Valenzuela and MARZ chief executive Jonathan Bronfman, to get their predictions for how AI will play a role in tech and entertainment this year.